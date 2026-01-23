Bank of Ghana admits six firms into regulatory sandbox

The Bank of Ghana has admitted six companies into its Regulatory Sandbox as part of moves to promote financial innovation while safeguarding market integrity.

The selected firms will participate in the programme for one year, working with the central bank to test and validate proposed regulatory frameworks for virtual assets.

The companies admitted into the sandbox are Transika Ltd., One Africa Securities Ltd., Mansu Technologies Ltd., Payafrione GH Ltd., Akuna Wallet Ltd., and Afrix Paycoin Ltd.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 22, 2026, the Bank of Ghana said the initiative will concentrate on activities involving the exchange, custody, administration, and issuance of virtual assets. The sandbox is intended to give regulators the opportunity to assess emerging financial technologies within a controlled setting before rolling out full regulatory regimes.

The central bank emphasised that admission into the sandbox does not constitute full regulatory approval. It added that approval may be withdrawn from any participating firm that fails to meet performance benchmarks or comply with stipulated requirements.

The Regulatory Sandbox is part of the Bank of Ghana’s wider strategy to encourage innovation in the financial sector while ensuring consumer protection and maintaining the stability of the financial system.