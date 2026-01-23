John Dumelo pushes for Agric internship opportunities at Israel-Ghana Dialogue

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has expressed satisfaction at being part of Ghana’s delegation to the 3rd Israel–Ghana Political Dialogue, held in Jerusalem.

The delegation was led by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gyakye Quayson, and formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Ghana and the State of Israel.

The high-level dialogue was co-chaired by H.E. Sharren Haskel, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Israel, and provided a platform for both countries to deliberate on key areas of mutual interest. These included diplomatic cooperation, security collaboration, agricultural development, and capacity-building initiatives.

Sharing his experience on Facebook, John Dumelo noted that he used the opportunity to make a strong case for Ghana, particularly in the area of agriculture.

“I made a strong case for the re-introduction of internship opportunities for Ghanaian agricultural students to undertake training in Israel,” he stated.

According to him, such initiatives would significantly enhance practical skills, technology transfer, and modern farming techniques among young Ghanaian agric students, contributing to food security and employment creation.

The Israel–Ghana Political Dialogue forms part of broader diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening cooperation between the two nations, especially in agriculture — a sector both countries consider vital to sustainable development.

Dumelo concluded his message with his popular signature hashtag, #idey4u, reaffirming his commitment to youth empowerment and national development.