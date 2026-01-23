CCMA appoints DC Kwame Kwakye, others as Sanitation, Tourism Ambassadors to boost city's image

In a significant milestone to position Cape Coast as a clean city and to boost tourism, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) organised an induction ceremony for its first and second cohorts of Sanitation and Tourism and Development Ambassadors, respectively.

The dual ceremony was held at the CCMA Assembly Hall on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer, George Justice Arthur, conveyed appreciation to the distinguished personalities for voluntarily contributing their services towards the development of Cape Coast.

He revealed that this distinguished gathering was convened to induct the second and first cohorts of Tourism and Development and Sanitation Ambassadors, respectively. He emphasized that the exercise was of utmost importance as it aims to promote Cape Coast as a premier tourist destination to drive the socioeconomic advancement of the entire metropolis.

Mr. Asante Kwame Kwakye, affectionately referred to as DC Kwame Kwakye, was commended by the MCE fir his significant contributions to promoting a cleaner and healthier metropolis. "DC Kwame Kwakye's tireless advocacy for hygiene and environmental cleanliness has been unparalleled," he emphasized, noting that this induction ceremony served to formally acknowledge his outstanding efforts and dedication to the metropolis.

Hon. Arthur reminded the ambassadors of their role in positively influencing the narrative surrounding Cape Coast. Highlighting tourist preferences, the MCE emphasized that tourists would patronize destinations where their safety can be guaranteed and which maintain environmental hygiene. "This cannot be achieved by the Assembly alone, and the ambassadors play a crucial role," stressed Hon. Arthur.

Regarding the city's historical journey, Hon. Arthir disclosed that, as the inaugural capital of the Gold Coast, from 1663 to 1877, Cape Coast boasts a rich cultural heritage and history, positioning itself as a prime tourist destination. He chronicled the city's historical trajectory from the establishment of the Aborigines Right Protection Society, which significantly contributed to Ghana's attainment of independence.

Hon. George Arthur informed the ambassadors that he is fully apprised of the efforts most are undertaking on social media to contribute to the development of the metropolis, and this official meeting was intended to encourage them to strive for excellence.

The inductees were made to swear to the Oath of Allegiance, the Oath of Secrecy and Oath of Office.

DC Kwame Kwakye, in accepting the role, expressed his gratitude to the assembly for the honoir bestowed upon him, pledging to continue the advocacy and also uncover some of the environmental ills that require urgent redress from the assembly.

He commended George Justice Arthur for not taking offense at his advocacy, but instead acknowledged his efforts with this ambassadorial appointment, which was a heartwarming gesture worthy

Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Abeiku Aggrey, founder of the Moulders Chapel and FM, who had already been inducted as both Sanitation and Tourism and Development Ambassador, was appointed Ambassador at Large for both portfolios.

In his acceptance speech, the prophet noted that he was a native, underscoring his willingness to serve the city in this capacity. He pledged to donate 50 dustbins to support the assembly's sanitation initiative.

Prophet Aggrey mentioned that he intended to develop a plan and devise alternative strategies to facilitate the realization of Cape Coast's aspirations.

The second cohort of Tourism and Development Ambassadors, including Sanitation Ambassadors, has been formally inducted to contribute to shaping the developmental and sanitation narrative of the assembly. As time progresses, citizens will be able to evaluate the ambassadors' effectiveness and the assembly's proactivity in addressing the challenges they were tasked with resolving.