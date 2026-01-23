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Fri, 23 Jan 2026 Social News

Medical examination is mandatory for Hajj 2026 visa processing — PAOG

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Head of Medical team, Dr. Abdul Samad TankoHead of Medical team, Dr. Abdul Samad Tanko

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) has said that all prospective pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj will be required to undergo a mandatory medical examination as part of the visa processing requirements.

The directive, according to PAOG, follows new guidelines issued by the Saudi Ministry of Health and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which make comprehensive medical screening a prerequisite for the approval of Hajj visas.

In a statement issued by the head of the medical team of PAOG, Dr. Alhaji Abdul Samad Tanko on January 22, 2026, said the nationwide medical exercise would be carried out by the Ghana Hajj Medical Team in collaboration with accredited health institutions across the various regions of the country.

The medical screening, according to the statement, will involve the submission of applicants’ medical, surgical and drug history, a physical examination, as well as laboratory and diagnostic investigations to determine their health eligibility for the pilgrimage.

It stated that laboratory tests will include a full blood count, renal and liver function tests, blood sugar assessments, including fasting blood sugar (FBS) and HbA1c and urine pregnancy tests where applicable.

The statement revealed that applicants will also be required to undergo an electrocardiogram (ECG), alongside any additional investigations considered necessary by medical professionals.

Prospective pilgrims have been advised to contact their accredited Hajj agents for details on scheduled timelines and designated medical centres.

PAOG has also appealed to applicants to wait for their assigned turn and strictly adhere to communicated schedules to ensure a smooth, orderly and timely process.

The office further assured all applicants that their medical records would be treated with strict confidentiality, in accordance with professional medical ethics and data protection standards.

PAOG noted that the mandatory medical examination forms a critical component of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 Hajj and is intended to safeguard the health and wellbeing of pilgrims ahead of the sacred journey.

Source: Communications Directorate PAOG

Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

News ReporterPage: muhammed-faisal-mustapha

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