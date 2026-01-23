Albert Asiedu Boadi calls for discipline and standards in herbal industry

The Chief Executive Officer of Amega Herbal Bitters, Mr Albert Asiedu Boadi, has called for greater discipline, ethical leadership and strict adherence to standards in Ghana’s herbal and wellness industry, warning that shortcuts and poor regulation threaten public trust and long-term growth.

Speaking in an exclusive media interview, Mr Asiedu Boadi said African-owned herbal brands must move beyond symbolism and sentiment by grounding indigenous knowledge in science, regulation and accountability.

“Herbal innovation must be rooted in heritage, but disciplined by science and ethics,” he stated.

He explained that Amega Herbal Bitters was not conceived merely as a commercial venture, but as a responsibility to protect and properly develop indigenous herbal knowledge, which he said had often been misused or misrepresented.

“This journey did not begin as a business idea; it began as a responsibility,” he said.

According to Mr Asiedu Boadi, the company was built on three core pillars, research, regulation and respect for tradition.

From its early stages, Amega invested in proper documentation, formulation discipline and regulatory compliance, setting it apart in a sector he described as largely unstructured.

“If herbal products are not standardised, tested and responsibly presented, they risk losing public trust, and that is dangerous for the entire industry,” he cautioned.

He acknowledged that regulatory compliance had been one of the most challenging aspects of operating in the herbal sector, but described it as essential to credibility and sustainability.

“Regulation is not an enemy of innovation; it is its guardian,” he noted, adding that although compliance sometimes slowed expansion, it ultimately strengthened consumer confidence and positioned the brand for growth beyond Ghana.

Addressing concerns about the perceived conflict between traditional knowledge and scientific validation, Mr Asiedu Boadi dismissed the notion, arguing that modern science complements ancestral wisdom rather than replaces it.

“Our ancestors were scientists in their own right. Modern science helps us document, refine and safeguard what already exists,” he said.

He stressed that traditional formulations at Amega Herbal Bitters undergo structured quality controls to ensure consistency while preserving cultural authenticity.

Beyond business performance, Mr Asiedu Boadi described leadership in the herbal industry as a moral obligation, insisting that public health and consumer trust must remain paramount.

“Any product that reaches the public must be treated as a trust. We are accountable not only to regulators, but to families, communities and future generations,” he said.

He further called for ethical marketing practices and internal accountability, warning that growth without ethics ultimately undermines credibility.

With global demand for natural and plant-based products on the rise, Mr Asiedu Boadi said African brands have a unique opportunity, provided they meet international standards.

“The world is ready for African products, but it is not ready for excuses. Quality, transparency and consistency are the passports to international markets,” he stated.

He advocated greater collaboration among African herbal enterprises to standardise practices and raise industry standards across the continent.

As he reflected on the future, Mr Asiedu Boadi said his goal was to build a lasting institution rather than just a popular brand.

“I am not interested in building a brand that fades with its founder. I want to build a respected institution that endures,” he said.