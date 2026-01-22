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Thu, 22 Jan 2026 Crime & Punishment

Five Mobile Money fraud suspects remanded by Wenchi Court

By Imoro T Ayibani || Sunyani
Five Mobile Money fraud suspects remanded by Wenchi Court

The Wenchi District Court, presided over by His Worship Issah Abdul Wahab, has remanded five members of a mobile money fraud syndicate for conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretence after allegedly swindling an agriculturalist of GH₵130,000 in Wenchi.

The suspects are Edward Amuzu, 26, Salifu Nurudeen, 25, John Pobi, 37, Godfred Acquah, 25, and Maxwell Fosu Kyei, 31. One other suspect is currently at large. The group was arrested at different locations in Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, and Assin Fosu.

The complainant, Sylvester Declercq Mensah, 54, an agriculturalist based at Boadan in the Wenchi Municipality, reported to the Police on April 24, 2025, that unknown persons had defrauded him of GH₵130,000. Following the report, the Police launched investigations which led to the arrest of the suspects on January 18, 2026.

In a press release, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeela, said preliminary investigations indicate that the syndicate has been targeting unsuspecting mobile money users across parts of the country. He explained that the suspects typically claim a transaction was mistakenly sent to a victim’s account and persuade them to reverse it, only to steal the funds.

Further investigations revealed that the group has been operating for nearly five years and has defrauded several victims of large sums of money using the same method.

The suspects are expected to reappear before the Wenchi District Court on January 26, 2026, for the continuation of proceedings. Meanwhile, the Bono Regional Police Command has urged the public to remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to mobile money fraudsters.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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