Research Tips and Making the Case for Mandatory Cameras for all Vehicles and/or Commercial Vehicles

I and the world presently have huge mixed blessings on many things, but still hopeful that with striving and patience, the good Lord will say yes and give me/us perfect blessings or a lot better than the mixed blessings, even here on earth. Need I admit or brag about the progress, or go straight to the humans who need to humbly learn? Well, a big chunk of humankind are doubters and submitters, and that is arguably what delays human progress, at least for our age of huge mixed blessings. Since many of them love money, perhaps we should start with the research tips that can lead to millions of dollars, if not billions for the pioneers. The first paragraph or the thesis must mention the advantages of the proposed leap in the title will include better character, less accidents (sufferings and deaths), less injustices, and many good things my very mind may not be able to imagine at the moment. Meaning, trusting cameras and the ideas are from the intelligent, truthful, and kind Lord, so the nice conquering may seem both nice and slow at times, but the destiny is likely much nicer.

Research Tips: Search for vehicle cameras and you may get reverse cameras for safety and perhaps some ok to good record oriented cameras, so how do we evolve or get better to best vehicle cameras the Lord may allow for 2026? House bulbs are now available in camera options, how about researching and making car bulbs with recording camera options? Even better, having varying sets that replace way beyond the bulb in the evolving world of recording cameras. From the tiny 'body cameras' adjusted for vehicles to multiple secondary 180 to 360 degree cameras for vehicles are feasible. Body cameras need very little power and cameras in general hardly need power, so the main car battery can likely handle it. Otherwise, bigger power banks can be charged through the alternator, solar maintainer, home charging, and other means. Storage in terabytes can be the amazing 'black box' of aircrafts for elites, or only elite lives matter? I can go on, but technical stuff may bore some of my readers, so contact me for more details and potential partnership. I give you the seed so that you or caring governments can consider extending the message and potentially sponsoring the needed research. The small car bulb manufacturer in Nigeria, India, u.s, or even China may not have thought about it or have the financial muscle for the relatively small research needed. The recording house bulb manufacturer can also research to wipe away the old or present car bulb manufacturing companies that refuse to research? If the mainstream media participates or you share towards a grateful mind or millionaires+, then a gratitude check may come from humans and/or God.

The term 'mandatory cameras' may seem scary, especially in our age of questionable governments. However, once you understand three realities, then you may understand it is best for ordinary civilians to quickly participate in appreciating and accessing evidence. Reality one: The governments are already recording you in many ways you may not know and no one can stop them from doing so. Be it speed ticket cameras or other ways, governments are investing in cameras and so should you. Reality two: The optional camera recording through vehicle cameras and body cameras mean about one percent to rising xyz percent will be recording you anyway, and you cannot stop that. Reality Three: More civilians owning cameras will actually deter governments+ from certain evil doing to even activists, or risk overwhelming evidence to at least shame them. These three realities means you should avoid fearing being recorded, understand we have an inevitable direction towards culture of cameras, and you should be a happy pusher and participant for that sweet reality. Hopefully, at least 25% of all vehicles will gladly buy cameras if well marketed with even the present limited options. Much more may buy if the Lord opens up with higher quality and making it more affordable, as my suggested research hints.

Since humans are largely cowards, have problems of fear, greed, and arrogance, I do understand some countries may be reluctant to the idea, but they will eventually submit. So, some countries may need to start with mandatory cameras for commercial vehicles only. They cannot claim affordability issues and you can justify it in many ways. By being more on the road, they are prone to accidents and other things that demand evidence. As governments should always evolve towards evidence more than reasonable or outdated assumption oriented investigations, priority and research can start with commercial vehicles. In countries like the Gambia, from the limited sexual assaults, rapes, robberies, etc are reportedly higher through commercial vehicles. Taxis, ubers, ride sharing, etc are also less safe in the west, for both the drivers and customers. So that should not be a hard sell anywhere. I estimate 25 to 75% of drivers will gladly comply with detailed explanations and reassuring them in different ways. Impose it on the defiant ones or they go look for other jobs.

Similarly, I think many private vehicle owners lack knowledge and options on vehicle cameras, or they would have understood it is in the best interest of the owners and the general public. People tend to behave much better when under camera. Once you have herd immunity of 50 to 75% or more having vehicle cameras, then vehicle break-ins will drastically reduce. By introducing things like fine sharing if your camera helps solve an issue, it raises the number of happy participants. So you may end up with one to twenty five percent without cameras. Once the mandatory law kicks in, then another 10 to 20% may likely submit. Then I do not need to explain how to deal with the defiant. So the term mandatory cameras sounds harsh from a distance, but you can tell I am more strategy oriented, not the impose oriented person. However, Reality is reality, and I do support impositions where need be. Leaders have responsibilities and our evolving world with about eight billion people must learn to evolve with time based needs like cameras.

The era of claims and assumptions should be over, but how do we usher in irrefutable evidence from multiple points is vital. The devil will always sow fear, but life demands risk taking and always avoid one way access. When I was living in Edmonton, Canada, there was a year I was bombarded with camera based tickets, I paid about $500 to $1000 in one year, in fines of alleged 'speeding'. The tickets will come weeks after the alleged incident and I had little options to question the validity. My point is it is very possible that I was a target of the government for my activism, because I have other evidence of unreasonable targeting against me there. Also, slightly long before that year, I did call for some form of camera culture when I was in Toronto, so the devils+ knew I am about cameras and may have wanted to discourage me about cameras by victimising me through cameras? Although my home eventually had cameras that arguably saved my life from questionable police attempts against me, my vehicle had no cameras. Suppose I had sophisticated cameras beyond what was available then and now, then my vehicle camera recordings could have checked the date and time stamps of their speeding allegations with my recordings. I was not in the mood of challenging or suspecting those tickets could be fraudulent, mischief, or xyz. I paid those tickets instead of going to court, but forgot to pay one of them. So an optional arrest warrant was issued against me. Under normal circumstances, they normally wait until you are about to change your driver's licence, annual vehicle fees, or xyz then they remind you about such tickets. If a police officer stops you for something else while such tickets+ are pending, the police officer still has the option of not arresting you, because it is trivial and it is human to forget. However, they sent two police officers to my home to arrest me over that ticket, which is highly unusual. Thankfully, I saw the cops through my cameras and God inspired me to refuse to open the door for them. By early morning, I suspected the ticket as their alibi, so I went to pay for it and diffused the arrest warrant. The video footage showed the cops were too determined to arrest or kill me, including going towards my backyard, one of them was having his hand to the gun, while peeping into my house. I eventually wrote an article, published the photos, and shamed them that this is how they kill poor black men by claiming I or xyz was reaching into his pocket, etc. I explained the facts, including how can police officers waste their time on a trivial issue can explain why other crimes were rampant in the city in that year, because they lack priorities or trying to intimidate the kind one who becomes the most fearless person on earth?

New vehicles should certainly have mandatory cameras more than seat belts, but governments are too slow to understand how it may help. So let us focus on public sensitization, research towards public demand, then the biggest companies and governments will submit. The competition is complex now, but mass production of such can mean $50 to $200 can get you a great vehicle camera set. Imagine if the Gambia or xyz government wanted cameras for all its vehicles. Some may cry why 'waste' money before asking the kind of deal we can secure or how much it will save us from abusing government vehicles? Imagine the government or xyz negotiating with three companies to help all our commercial vehicles have cameras. The options reduce fear of surveillance or just demand which standards the cameras must have in 2026, then how many business folks will order or consider a camera factory in the Gambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, India, etc?

Although the devils sow fear on all, but often more on females. I remember how Gambia's Touffah Jallow, a beauty pageant , an alleged rape victim and feminine Activist was claiming too many women get harrassed or sexually assaulted in commercial vehicles. Can we get her and her type in every country to help sell mandatory cameras on commercial vehicles will help women more than harm which type of women? I do not think we should over pay anyone to sell the ideas, but I do not oppose compensating trusted voices to tame disbelievers and doubters of how a strong culture of cameras may help and is inevitable. So they can delay with efforts or we can push with efforts. May God push with us from creation of better qualities to people accepting cameras are huge blessings or may it be for us.

Making educational videos against the doubters and defiant ordinary citizens will help. Be it government officials arguing the black box of aircrafts is under their control, but vehicle black box cameras can overwhelm them and upend the narrative of Nicole Renee Good of Minnesota as an example will help. Once about 75% of citizens accept vehicle cameras, crime may come down, but we want all on board. Why should others get a free ride on camera contribution or who knows if that one vehicle may reveal a blessing far outside crime. The primary purpose or benefit of cameras is for learning, not punitive Justice . Cameras are not just about preventing hell, but ushering earthly heaven. A seemingly mean video that you refused to buy vehicle cameras so deserve a broken glass, or I will not share the video footage I have to help you, because your refusal to buy extends to being indifferent to others will eventually matter. Imagine another seemingly mean video: May God help the pro cameras folks over the anti-camera folks, or the stingy on cameras folks on accidents and beyond. North America did a research and discovered turning the minor lights of vehicles in the day reduces accidents by what percentages to warrant forcing all vehicles to automatically turn on their lights in the day, after turning on. Imagine another research on how a state or country reduced accidents by mandating vehicle cameras, then make a seemingly mean video that cruel or xyz Barrow, Tinubu, Trump or xyz cannot use his or her mind, nor research, nor copy from those who researched to show cameras can save the lives of even the anti-camera folks, including the doubters? Advice to pressure is what ch.103 demands from us, or we become among the lost.

From urging to owning cameras, from imagination to wishing well for others, my Lord helped me through cameras more than 'hurt' me through cameras, so gratitude is pushing, hoping, and may I achieve a lot more through and beyond cameras. Like I often said, a compound, company, neighbourhood, country, or world free of lying and cruelty is to be desired and pursued with efforts. Since cameras are already confronting and defeating both official and non-official criminals, our gratitude should be towards more cameras, preferably through civilians more than governments. Eventually, the best in government will team up with my type for easy victory, or let us still push until the public wakes-up. I wish the mainstream media will understand the realities and start urging people towards a strong culture of cameras. If all countries offered huge research prizes around the world of cameras, efforts can yield results within weeks, if not days. Ideas matter, but I am challenged by finance and living in a country that is not very research friendly. I still share my ideas, because I believe in money and better than money exists. So share and may the realising Lord realize the best of our dreams, asleep and awake. Which media house in each country will make the first editorial or happy hour on cameras versus followed through until realization? Urging matters! From government vehicles to commercial vehicles, why report about crimes+ and refuse to think or echo what could have helped? From house cameras to body cameras, reporting about daily crimes and echoing claims is what compared to echoing suggestions that can prevent or cure such crimes? Which minister or xyz will support or oppose the discussed and other mass civilian access to cameras in their cabinet meetings? May God bless me, bless those with me, and bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn