Smartphone photography undermining livelihoods of professional photographers at tourist sites in Ghana

Professional photographers operating at major tourist attractions are facing declining incomes as visitors increasingly rely on smartphones to capture their experiences.

Mr Amos Liwabi, a professional photographer at the Kintampo Falls in the Bono East region, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the growing preference for mobile phone photography was gradually eroding the economic value of professional photography at the site.

Mr Liwabi said the trend had significantly affected the livelihoods of photographers who once depended on tourism for stable income.

“Photography used to be a reliable source of livelihood here. In the past, I earned an average of GH¢1, 500 a week, but that has reduced drastically because most visitors now prefer to use their phones,” he said.

He explained that even during premium experiences, such as the canopy walk, where professional photography services were previously in high demand, tourists now opt for personal phone images.

He observed that while smartphones offer convenience, many visitors underestimated the aesthetic and lasting value of professionally composed photographs, choosing instant and cost-free images over high-quality pictures.

In another development, Mr Emmanuel Asare Frimpong, a tour guide at the Kintampo Falls, noted that the tourist site played a vital role in supporting the local economy by providing income opportunities for residents.

He said during peak periods and public holidays, local traders benefited from increased tourist activity through the sale of food, crafts, and other services.

“Beyond its natural beauty, the falls are also regarded as a place of restoration. Some visitors believe the water has traditional healing powers and uses it to seek relief from illnesses and personal challenges,” Mr Asare added.

GNA