ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Smartphone photography undermining livelihoods of professional photographers at tourist sites in Ghana

  Thu, 22 Jan 2026
Travel & Tourism Smartphone photography undermining livelihoods of professional photographers at tourist sites in Ghana
THU, 22 JAN 2026

Professional photographers operating at major tourist attractions are facing declining incomes as visitors increasingly rely on smartphones to capture their experiences. 

Mr Amos Liwabi, a professional photographer at the Kintampo Falls in the Bono East region, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the growing preference for mobile phone photography was gradually eroding the economic value of professional photography at the site.

Mr Liwabi said the trend had significantly affected the livelihoods of photographers who once depended on tourism for stable income.

“Photography used to be a reliable source of livelihood here. In the past, I earned an average of GH¢1, 500 a week, but that has reduced drastically because most visitors now prefer to use their phones,” he said.

He explained that even during premium experiences, such as the canopy walk, where professional photography services were previously in high demand, tourists now opt for personal phone images.

He observed that while smartphones offer convenience, many visitors underestimated the aesthetic and lasting value of professionally composed photographs, choosing instant and cost-free images over high-quality pictures.

In another development, Mr Emmanuel Asare Frimpong, a tour guide at the Kintampo Falls, noted that the tourist site played a vital role in supporting the local economy by providing income opportunities for residents.

He said during peak periods and public holidays, local traders benefited from increased tourist activity through the sale of food, crafts, and other services.

“Beyond its natural beauty, the falls are also regarded as a place of restoration. Some visitors believe the water has traditional healing powers and uses it to seek relief from illnesses and personal challenges,” Mr Asare added.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Ekua Amoakoh Dumsor: Stop the ‘settings’ and focus on fixing the issue – Gov’t told

1 hour ago

Former Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu The application did not disclose jurisdiction – Martin Amidu reacts to Quo Warra...

1 hour ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku “I will not blame Mahama for the power outages” – NPP's Kojo Nsafoa Poku

1 hour ago

My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women – Akon "My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women" – Akon

2 hours ago

Kojo Nsafoa Poku Power outages: “Our weather is the reason our lights go off” – NPP’s Kojo Nsafoa...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has visited the coastal community of Fuveme to assess damage caused by recent tidal waves V/R: “Help is coming” – Mahama tells Fuveme residents after tidal waves

2 hours ago

Former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah Former GIHOC Managing Director Maxwell Kofi Jumah detained by EOCO over financia...

3 hours ago

Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority Mahama must engage South African President over xenophobic attacks — Minority

3 hours ago

A file photo Noise pollution can cause cardiovascular diseases — EPA urges reduced exposure

3 hours ago

Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen Current power outages due to technical issues, not dumsor — Abass Nurudeen 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line