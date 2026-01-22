Africa’s dependence is growing sovereignty trap — Mahama warns African leaders in Davos

President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned African leaders that continued reliance on external powers amounts to a dangerous illusion of sovereignty rather than true independence.

Speaking at the Accra Reset Convening on Thursday, January 22, in Davos, Switzerland, the Convenor of the Accra Reset initiative said Africa is locked in what he described as a “triple dependency” that continues to weaken the continent’s ability to chart its own path.

President Mahama explained that many African countries depend on external actors for security decisions, rely heavily on donors to sustain health and education systems, and export critical minerals to the rest of the world while retaining little or no value from them.

“This is not sovereignty. It is a trap. And it is getting worse,” he said.

He argued that the only sustainable escape from this cycle is for African countries to deliberately build internal capacity and collective strength.

Reflecting on the challenges facing the continent, President Mahama said moments of crisis often bring hard truths into focus. According to him, the lesson is clear and unavoidable.

“We must build our own capacity to act,” he stated.