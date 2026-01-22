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Thu, 22 Jan 2026 Crime & Punishment

Police Arrest man with suspected counterfeit dollars, gun at Ablekuma

  Thu, 22 Jan 2026
Police Arrest man with suspected counterfeit dollars, gun at Ablekuma

The Ghana Police Service, through its National Operations Directorate Surveillance Unit, has arrested a man at Ablekuma over the possession of foreign currency suspected to be counterfeit and an unauthorised firearm.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 22, the Police said the suspect, identified as Josiah Elorm Kwame Amezado, was picked up following intelligence reports that a self-styled fetish priest in the area was allegedly engaged in criminal activities and in possession of a firearm, posing a potential threat to public safety.

According to the Police, a search conducted in the suspect’s room led to the discovery of quantities of US dollar notes in one hundred dollar denominations, a pair of handcuffs, a black vest, a Kuzey A100 blank pistol, and fifty eight rounds of 9mm blank ammunition.

The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue to determine the source and authenticity of the foreign currency, as well as the circumstances surrounding the possession of the firearm and other items retrieved.

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Comments

KANAWU | 1/23/2026 6:27:06 AM

Let him rot in jail, he's a nuisance to the society

Comments1
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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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