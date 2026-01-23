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NPP’s Collective Strength Outweighs Individual Influence – Akufo-Addo

  Fri, 23 Jan 2026
NPP NPP’s Collective Strength Outweighs Individual Influence – Akufo-Addo
FRI, 23 JAN 2026

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirants and their supporters to prioritise unity over personal ambition as the party moves through its leadership contest.

Speaking at the peace pact signing ceremony held in Accra on Thursday, January 22, Akufo-Addo stressed that the party must remain stronger than any single individual or faction.

“Let me be clear. The NPP is bigger than any individual. No ambition or faction is greater than the elephant,” he said.

The former president emphasised that leadership contests should not weaken the party's shared mission. He added that unity is not optional or just a slogan, but a strategic requirement for winning elections.

“Unity is not an option. Unity is not a slogan. Unity is a strategic necessity for victory,” Akufo-Addo said.

He also urged the aspirants to ensure that the peace pact they signed is not merely symbolic, but a commitment to be upheld throughout the campaign.

“So I charge all of you: this peace pact must not only be signed, it must be lived,” he said.

The ceremony saw aspirants and party leaders reaffirming their commitment to peaceful competition and collective progress ahead of the 2028 general elections.

---CitiNewsRoom

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