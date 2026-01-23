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NPP Leadership Race Isn’t an Insults Arena – Dr. Bawumia

  Fri, 23 Jan 2026
NPP Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia
FRI, 23 JAN 2026 1
Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

FORMER VICE President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, insists the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential election is not an avenue for the trading of insults and insinuations.

In this regard, he has once again pledged that he would never take his opponents in the hot race to the cleaners, stressing that his campaign would continue to be issued-based.

He bemoaned that he had been verbally assaulted and lied about without any provocation by some of his opponents, promising never to retaliate since that's not his style.

According to him, the election of a presidential candidate for the elephant family should be characterized by decent campaign, filled with ideas and devoid of insults and lies.

“The NPP presidential election is not insults competition”, Dr. Bawumia, who was the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections noted, adding “It’s campaign of ideas, so state you can do”.

He was of the opinion that the NPP delegates are discerning therefore the various aspirants should explain to them their plans for the party and the country and stop the insults.

---Daily Guide

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Comments

Kobby | 1/23/2026 9:47:39 AM

Look at him, when you went about insulting JDM then, you possessed a different character, apuuuu

Comments1
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