Amin Adam’s Prognosis on a Bawumia Replacement Has No Basis in Historical Facts and Data - Part 1

The first thought that crossed my mind - I actually prefer “The first thought that flashed through/across my mind” - when I read the very brief news story captioned “NPP could remain in opposition for 12 years if Bawumia is replaced – Dr. Amin Adam” (Modernghana.com 1/7/26), was the age-old saying that “Silence Is Golden.” Especially that portion of the foregoing cautionary note that strikingly approximates the following dictum: “I thought the former Minister of Finance was a very intelligent man and almost a genius, until Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam opened his mouth to make the most analytically obtuse statement about the auspicious and the strategically savvier possibility of fielding Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum in place of former Vice-President Mahamudu ‘Issaka’ Bawumia as the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Candidate for Ghana’s 2028 General Election.”

We are here, of course, talking about the former Deputy Minister of Finance who belatedly replaced a grossly incompetent and kleptocratic Mr. Kenneth (Nana Yaw) Ofori-Atta as substance Finance Minister in the last 11 months, or so, of the recently exited Akufo-Addo government. Now, what this clearly self-serving Mahamudu Bawumia advocate would have the rest of us bona fide adult-Ghanaian citizens and staunch members and supporters of the presently main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) believe is this arrant and blood-dripping poppycock that, somehow, if the Delegates of the NPP’s “Reverse” or “Inverted” Electoral College make the strategic blunder - at least in the disingenuous opinion of the Member of Parliament for Karaga Constituency, in the Northern Region - of replacing former Vice-President Bawumia as the 2028 Presidential Candidate of the proverbial Elephant Party, the NPP as a viable institutional establishment could very well find itself sidelined or shunted onto the arid margins of opposition political status for the next 12 years.

Now, the problem with this kind of ratiocinative projection or prediction is the deeply disturbing fact that it is based on virtually and decidedly everything except the credibly existent data and the factual reality of the Fourth-Republican History of Leadership Selection of the New Patriotic Party. The glaringly farcical picture here is that, somehow, since Alhaji Bawumia has already established himself as the most popular and readily recognizable leadership figure and, by logical extension, the most electorally attractive or fetching candidate among the present “Gang of Five” party presidential aspirants, any mid-stream attempt to change canoes or horses is likely to disrupt either the smooth-sailing or the rhythmic cantering of an already badly damaged and almost irreparable Bawumia-piloted Elephant Cortege to the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee Presidential Palace come January 7, 2029.

The factual reality on the ground and in the record books, as it were, is that the then Candidate Agyekum-Kufuor gunned for the Presidency twice - in 1996 and 2000 - because the first time around, the former Popular-Front Party (PFP) Member of Parliament in Ghana’s Third Republic, under the seismically catastrophic leadership of the late Mr. Victor Owusu, was insurmountably faced with Ghana’s longest-reigning junta leader and incumbent and democratically elected President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings who, by 1996, had been running the country both as a de-facto military dictator and a legitimately elected Leader of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana for some 15 uninterrupted years! Plus, let’s face the practical and the factual reality on the ground, Candidate Agyekum-Kufuor, as well as the latter’s immediate predecessor on the ticket of Ghana’s main opposition New Patriotic Party, was not a strategically savvy presidential candidate.

The pathologically nativistic and feudalistically minded Candidate Agyekum-Kufuor had practically and absolutely no politically worthwhile electioneering-campaign agenda besides the patently unwholesome sale of the downright idiotic and politically primitive and rotten commodity of the farcical mythology of an incumbent President Rawlings’ having supposedly been mothered by an “Ashawo Woman.” I mean, how could such a psychologically and clinically retarded Oxbridge-educated candidate bring home the proverbial bacon? The so-called Gentle Giant was simply much too morally degenerate and wantonly politically unenlightened to be able to vanquish the strategically far more relatively visionary and astute - and we must admit it - half-Scottish waif.

By the watershed electoral calendar year of 2000, the statutorily mandated lame-duck former Chairman Rawlings was no longer a threat. What is more? The former one-term vice-presidential pick, Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills, late, was absolutely no match for My Beloved Good, Old Uncle Kofi Diawuo, if also because the former University of Ghana Law School Associate Professor woefully lacked the globally much-remarked charisma and the rhetorical savviness and eloquence of the prematurely retired Ghana Air Force’s Flight Lieutenant. Even so, but for the timely intervention of the British diplomatic authorities on the ground in Ghana’s capital of Accra, an AK-47-threatened and hostaged Electoral Commission’s Chair, to wit, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, in all likelihood, would have unreservedly delivered the results of the 2000 Presidential Election in favor and on behalf of the clear and the unarguable loser.

Now, what the preceding narrative clearly means is the fact that in all democratic political cultures around the world, but especially in Ghana, there is much and far more to winning elections, especially hire-wire Presidential Elections, than just lamely and facilely presenting a Serial Presidential Candidate to the electorate. Indeed, were Dr. Amin Adam that politically vigilant and strategically savvy, the Karaga MP would have disconcertingly realized the fact that his three-consecutive runs for the Presidency notwithstanding, Candidate-General John “SADA Gravy-Train Conducting” Dramani Mahama still had to snatch and criminally cause the wanton destruction of ballot boxes, with the equally criminal corporate complicity of the Imperial and the Dynastic National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, “Lt.-Col” Johnson “The Bui Dam Woyome” Asisedu-Nketia and the Mahama-coronated GoldBod Galamsey Kingpin, 38-year-old Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, the former National Propaganda Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, presently redesignated as the National Information Officer of the National Democratic Congress.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]