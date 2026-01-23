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Fri, 23 Jan 2026 NPP

Peace Agreement Signed by NPP Flagbearer Hopefuls

  Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Peace Agreement Signed by NPP Flagbearer Hopefuls

The five flagbearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have committed to a peaceful conduct before during and after the presidential primary on January 31, 2026.

The aspirants, Kennedy Agyapong – Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Dr. Bryan Acheampong – MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – Former Vice President, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Former Minister of Education and Kwabena Agyepong – Former Presidential Press Secretary and NPP General Secretary, have also committed to support the winner of the upcoming election.

According to the pact, the candidates acknowledged that the primaries have been conducted in a manner that is transparent, inclusive, and fair, with all aspirants afforded equal opportunities to participate.

They pledged to accept the outcome of the elections as a valid and binding expression of the will of the party's delegates.

The agreement further commits the aspirants to refrain from actions or rhetoric that could disrupt party cohesion and reaffirmed their loyalty to the NPP, regardless of the election outcome.

On support for the eventual winner, the pact states that all candidates will work diligently to back the chosen flagbearer, not only during the 2028 elections but also in efforts to secure a strong parliamentary majority.

Any disputes arising from violations of the pact will be resolved through the party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms in line with the NPP constitution.

---Daily Guide

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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