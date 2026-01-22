Police arrest 25-year-old alleged robbery kingpin in Upper West Region

Police in the Upper West Region have arrested a 25-year-old man believed to be the leader of a notorious armed robbery gang that has been terrorising parts of the region.

The suspect, identified as Mamuda Kunja, is alleged to head a five-member gang responsible for a string of robberies, particularly in Sissala and surrounding communities.

Residents in the affected areas have lived in fear for months, with traders and commuters often targeted during the attacks.

Sources say Kunja was picked up during an intelligence-led operation as police intensified efforts to dismantle the gang and restore calm to the region.

His arrest brings the number of suspects in custody to four in connection with the robbery cases.

One remaining suspect, identified only as Dauda, is still on the run. Police say efforts are underway to track him down and bring him to justice.

The arrest is being welcomed by residents, many of whom say the gang’s activities had disrupted daily life and created widespread anxiety.

Police have assured the public that they remain committed to ensuring safety and have urged anyone with information on the fugitive suspect to assist law enforcement.