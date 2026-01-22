Police arrest final suspect in Wapuli kidnapping case

Police in the Northern Region have arrested the final suspect in a violent kidnapping case at Wapuli, bringing fresh momentum to investigations after weeks of sustained intelligence operations.

The Northern Regional Police Intelligence Directorate confirmed the arrest of Hoyeefe Amadu, believed to be a key member of a four-man kidnapping syndicate that abducted a 42-year-old man in December last year.

The victim was kidnapped at Wapuli and subjected to life-threatening cutlass wounds as the suspects demanded a ransom of GH¢100,000 for his release. The kidnappers eventually collected GH¢90,000, but police later retrieved GH¢70,000 following swift intelligence-led operations.

On December six, 2025, police rescued the victim and arrested three suspects connected to the crime. Despite the breakthrough, officers continued surveillance and a manhunt for the remaining accomplice, determined to dismantle the entire syndicate.

That effort paid off in the early hours of Tuesday, January 20, 2026, when police arrested Amadu at about 1.30 am from his hideout in a village about ten kilometres from the outskirts of Watugu, a suburb of Gushegu.

Police say the suspect had been on the run since the initial arrests but was tracked through sustained intelligence gathering.

The three earlier suspects have since been remanded into prison custody and are expected to reappear before the court as investigations continue.

Police have assured the public of their commitment to cracking down on organised crime and bringing all perpetrators to justice.