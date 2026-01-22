ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 22 Jan 2026 Social News

UniMAC student dies after hit-and-run vehicle crashes him at Dzorwulu Traffic Lights

  Thu, 22 Jan 2026
DeceasedDeceased

A student of the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has died after being struck by an unregistered vehicle while crossing the Dzorwulu traffic light intersection in Accra.

The deceased, identified as Nelson, was hit near the traffic lights close to the footbridge leading toward Lapaz on Tuesday afternoon. He had earlier visited campus and was on his way home when the incident occurred between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., according to records from Academic Affairs and eyewitness accounts.

Information verified by the University’s Head of Security, the Ghana Police Service, eyewitnesses, and the family indicates that the driver initially stopped and pretended to offer assistance but later abandoned Nelson at the scene. His body was later found by a police patrol team in the Korle Bu area.

The clarification comes amid conflicting reports on social media and previous publications containing inaccuracies. UniMAC authorities and student leaders confirmed the accurate account after discussions with security officials and police.

On Wednesday, the UniMAC SRC president-elect, Moses Desire Kouyo, together with the Coordinating Committee Chairperson, Mrs. Clarissa Bandoh Amoako, met with university management to establish the facts surrounding the incident. The meeting included the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah; Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Abroampa; Registrar, Dr. Oforiwaa; Dean of Students, Dr. Ike Tandoh; Head of Security, Mr. Ohene; Director of Academic Affairs, Mr. Felix Botah; representatives of the Justice for Nelson initiative; and student leaders.

Management expressed condolences to the student body and indicated that an official statement would be issued to formally acknowledge the loss. Student leaders raised concerns about communication gaps and fee-related challenges that had led to Nelson’s visit to campus. Academic Affairs assured students that measures would be taken to improve timely and clear communication.

The deceased’s family met separately with management and is completing arrangements regarding the body. They expressed gratitude for the university’s support during this difficult period. Students have been urged to exercise restraint and compassion in public commentary while the family mourns.

University management clarified that the construction of a footbridge at the site falls under the responsibility of government agencies, local authorities, and the area Member of Parliament, not the university. Student leaders said advocacy efforts will be directed at these institutions to ensure safety interventions are implemented.

Meanwhile, the incoming SRC plans to intensify student education on road safety and discourage the use of unapproved crossing points. Plans are also underway to hold a vigil in Nelson’s memory, with details to be announced.

The tragedy has left the UniMAC campus community in shock as students continue to mourn a colleague whose life was cut short.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed at Kasoa hospital Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed ...

2 hours ago

Late UCC lecturer and his teaching assistant U.C.C confirms lecturer and teaching assistant death in tragic accident

2 hours ago

Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power supply Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power sup...

2 hours ago

Prophetess and the lady with her guy Drama in church as Prophetess tells lady to dump boyfriend

2 hours ago

Kenkey thrown into the dustbin by security Korle Bu hospital security guard allegedly dumps kenkey into dustbin after selle...

2 hours ago

‘Take the issue to court’ — Edem Agbana urges Ntim Fordjour on Angel Maxines gay allegations ‘Take the issue to court’ — Edem Agbana urges Ntim Fordjour on Angel Maxine's ga...

2 hours ago

Energy sector challenges due to NPP’s reckless mismanagement — Hamza Suhuyini Energy sector challenges due to NPP’s reckless mismanagement — Hamza Suhuyini

3 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls motion to strike out case challenging certain directives Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls' motion to strike out case challenging cert...

3 hours ago

Auditor-General recovers GH¢57.2 million from ghost salary payments Auditor-General recovers GH¢57.2 million from ghost salary payments

3 hours ago

How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line