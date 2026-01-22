UniMAC student dies after hit-and-run vehicle crashes him at Dzorwulu Traffic Lights

Deceased

A student of the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has died after being struck by an unregistered vehicle while crossing the Dzorwulu traffic light intersection in Accra.

The deceased, identified as Nelson, was hit near the traffic lights close to the footbridge leading toward Lapaz on Tuesday afternoon. He had earlier visited campus and was on his way home when the incident occurred between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., according to records from Academic Affairs and eyewitness accounts.

Information verified by the University’s Head of Security, the Ghana Police Service, eyewitnesses, and the family indicates that the driver initially stopped and pretended to offer assistance but later abandoned Nelson at the scene. His body was later found by a police patrol team in the Korle Bu area.

The clarification comes amid conflicting reports on social media and previous publications containing inaccuracies. UniMAC authorities and student leaders confirmed the accurate account after discussions with security officials and police.

On Wednesday, the UniMAC SRC president-elect, Moses Desire Kouyo, together with the Coordinating Committee Chairperson, Mrs. Clarissa Bandoh Amoako, met with university management to establish the facts surrounding the incident. The meeting included the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah; Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Abroampa; Registrar, Dr. Oforiwaa; Dean of Students, Dr. Ike Tandoh; Head of Security, Mr. Ohene; Director of Academic Affairs, Mr. Felix Botah; representatives of the Justice for Nelson initiative; and student leaders.

Management expressed condolences to the student body and indicated that an official statement would be issued to formally acknowledge the loss. Student leaders raised concerns about communication gaps and fee-related challenges that had led to Nelson’s visit to campus. Academic Affairs assured students that measures would be taken to improve timely and clear communication.

The deceased’s family met separately with management and is completing arrangements regarding the body. They expressed gratitude for the university’s support during this difficult period. Students have been urged to exercise restraint and compassion in public commentary while the family mourns.

University management clarified that the construction of a footbridge at the site falls under the responsibility of government agencies, local authorities, and the area Member of Parliament, not the university. Student leaders said advocacy efforts will be directed at these institutions to ensure safety interventions are implemented.

Meanwhile, the incoming SRC plans to intensify student education on road safety and discourage the use of unapproved crossing points. Plans are also underway to hold a vigil in Nelson’s memory, with details to be announced.

The tragedy has left the UniMAC campus community in shock as students continue to mourn a colleague whose life was cut short.