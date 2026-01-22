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If strong people don’t stand up, NPP's structure may collapse – Osei Owusu

  Thu, 22 Jan 2026
NPP Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Elections Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu
THU, 22 JAN 2026
Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Elections Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Elections Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu says his decision to chair key committees within the New Patriotic Party was driven by one concern: protecting the party’s stability and internal confidence.

On PM Express, the former MP revealed that after accepting to chair the National Conference, he was later approached to lead the party’s presidential election committee, a role he did not expect and initially resisted.

“In fact, this one I wasn’t expecting,” he said, recalling the moment he was asked to take on the new responsibility. He reminded party leaders that he had already retired from active politics, but said they insisted he was needed.

“They said, ‘Mister Speaker, we know, but we think that you’re the one who can do it.’”

Osei Owusu explained that the argument that convinced him was about survival and trust within the party. “Moments arise,” he said, “if strong people don’t stand up, the whole structure may collapse.”

He described the work of the committee as difficult and sensitive, requiring tough decisions and careful judgment. “I felt persuaded that we must go and deliver a result which everyone would accept,” he said. “That we did a very good job.”

According to him, the guiding principle was fairness. “Once we’re satisfied with the committee that this is what we think will bring fairness, clear opportunity for everyone to feel at home, this is the way we’re going,” he stated.

He admitted the process had not been smooth, but said progress had been made. “So far, it’s not been easy, but I think that we have managed to build sufficient confidence among the party people,” he said.

For Osei Owusu, the assignment is not about personal legacy. He framed it as a temporary role focused on order, credibility, and internal trust, aimed at ensuring that party processes are accepted by all sides.

-mynewsgh

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