Wontumi can never be my friend – Prof Frimpong Boateng spits more fire

Renowned heart surgeon and former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, shared insights about friendship and political loyalty during a recent interview with Paul Adom-Otchere, monitored by MyNewsGh.

Asked about his closest allies in the New Patriotic Party, Frimpong-Boateng said, “I have several friends. You may not know them. Some are in the Western Region or the Ashanti Region.”

However, he drew a clear line between colleagues and true friends. “Wontumi is not my friend. He can never be my friend,” he clarified.

Frimpong-Boateng also discussed prominent political figures he considers friends, including Joe Ghartey. “Joe Ghartey is my friend,” he said.

On others, like the former Attorney General, he was more cautious. “Godfred Dame? No, he’s not my friend.

On Yaw Osafo-Marfo, he said, “I know him, yes, he’s a very wise and nice man, but I didn’t agree with some things,” he explained.

The doctor described his bond with his party leader, JA Kufuor, in familial terms. “He’s more than a friend, he’s my brother,” Frimpong-Boateng said.

On cross-party connections, he admitted that he maintains friendships beyond party lines.

“I’ve known people in the NDC since secondary school. I think I have more NDC friends than NPP,” he revealed, adding that his political choices reflect principles rather than personal affiliations.

Frimpong-Boateng also reflected on support during his professional work. “The people I worked with, they knew I was in the NPP and they loved me. That shows strong relationships, even when party lines differ,” he said.



-mynewsgh