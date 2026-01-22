They knew I was in NPP but still supported me – Prof Frimpong Boateng on his relationship with NDC

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng opened up about the professional support he got from the NDC administration years ago that helped him achieve landmark successes in cardiac surgery and health innovation in Ghana.

During an interview with Paul Adom-Otchere, monitored by MyNewsGh, Frimpong-Boateng described how colleagues, mentors, and international partners played crucial roles in his work.

“When the World Bank tried to stop the cardio project, the director in Ghana, Mr. Choy from South Korea, came to Nana Akuoko Sarpong’s office,” he recalled.

“But the decision was for the government of Ghana would continue the project. That was a pivotal moment.”

He highlighted the assistance of friends and collaborators in navigating finance and logistics.

“I had people who really understood the importance of this work. They helped me get the resources we needed. Without them, it would have been much harder.”

Even as political differences existed among his network, Frimpong-Boateng said professional respect prevailed.

“They knew I was in the NPP and still supported the initiatives. That shows that professional relationships can go beyond party lines.”

He also spoke about trusted colleagues like Victor Salomi, who assisted with hospital financing.

“He was a friend in Kumasi, and his guidance was invaluable.”

-mynewsgh