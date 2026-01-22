ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

They knew I was in NPP but still supported me – Prof Frimpong Boateng on his relationship with NDC

  Thu, 22 Jan 2026
Headlines A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng
THU, 22 JAN 2026
A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng opened up about the professional support he got from the NDC administration years ago that helped him achieve landmark successes in cardiac surgery and health innovation in Ghana.

During an interview with Paul Adom-Otchere, monitored by MyNewsGh, Frimpong-Boateng described how colleagues, mentors, and international partners played crucial roles in his work.

“When the World Bank tried to stop the cardio project, the director in Ghana, Mr. Choy from South Korea, came to Nana Akuoko Sarpong’s office,” he recalled.

“But the decision was for the government of Ghana would continue the project. That was a pivotal moment.”

He highlighted the assistance of friends and collaborators in navigating finance and logistics.

“I had people who really understood the importance of this work. They helped me get the resources we needed. Without them, it would have been much harder.”

Even as political differences existed among his network, Frimpong-Boateng said professional respect prevailed.

“They knew I was in the NPP and still supported the initiatives. That shows that professional relationships can go beyond party lines.”

He also spoke about trusted colleagues like Victor Salomi, who assisted with hospital financing.

“He was a friend in Kumasi, and his guidance was invaluable.”

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed at Kasoa hospital Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed ...

2 hours ago

Late UCC lecturer and his teaching assistant U.C.C confirms lecturer and teaching assistant death in tragic accident

2 hours ago

Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power supply Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power sup...

2 hours ago

Prophetess and the lady with her guy Drama in church as Prophetess tells lady to dump boyfriend

2 hours ago

Kenkey thrown into the dustbin by security Korle Bu hospital security guard allegedly dumps kenkey into dustbin after selle...

2 hours ago

‘Take the issue to court’ — Edem Agbana urges Ntim Fordjour on Angel Maxines gay allegations ‘Take the issue to court’ — Edem Agbana urges Ntim Fordjour on Angel Maxine's ga...

2 hours ago

Energy sector challenges due to NPP’s reckless mismanagement — Hamza Suhuyini Energy sector challenges due to NPP’s reckless mismanagement — Hamza Suhuyini

3 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls motion to strike out case challenging certain directives Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls' motion to strike out case challenging cert...

3 hours ago

Auditor-General recovers GH¢57.2 million from ghost salary payments Auditor-General recovers GH¢57.2 million from ghost salary payments

3 hours ago

How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line