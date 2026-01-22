I was always ready to be sacked – Prof. Frimpong Boateng claps back at NPP

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, says political office never changed how he viewed power, loyalty, or friendship, insisting that holding a ministerial position does not create personal allegiance to presidents or political elites.

Speaking on Metro TV monitored by MyNewsGh, the former Environment Minister rejected the idea that proximity to power equals friendship.

“A minister cannot be a friend of the president,” he said. “The president employs you. He can sack you at any time. So I was always ready to be sacked.”

He stressed that his relationship with former President John Agyekum Kufuor was professional, not personal. “He was my boss, not my friend,” he said.

“You must condition your mind the day you accept the position that you may not last.”

Frimpong-Boateng also dismissed labels that place him inside Ghana’s political “establishment,” arguing that independence has always defined his public life.

“People say I’m part of the system. Not quite,” he stated. “I don’t depend on political shelter.”

He described friendship as layered and personal, not transactional. “Friendship has several levels,” he explained. “Colleagues are not friends. Position does not create loyalty.”

The former minister also rejected the idea that political office is a path to comfort or wealth. “Anybody who says a minister ‘enjoys’ is either ignorant or dishonest,” he said.

“You cannot enjoy as a minister unless you are stealing. I didn’t do deals. I didn’t sign contracts for personal benefit.”

For Frimpong-Boateng, public service was about purpose, not power. “I didn’t go into politics for money,” he said. “I went to use science, technology, and innovation to change the country.”