ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Most people think I’m NDC – NPP’s Prof. Boateng

  Thu, 22 Jan 2026
Headlines Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng
THU, 22 JAN 2026
Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng says his political life has never been defined by party borders, arguing that personal relationships should not be confused with political allegiance.

“I am not NDC,” he stated plainly during the interview on Metro TV monitored by MyNewsGh. “I am NPP. These are my friends, not my party identity.”

He explained that his friendships span political traditions because of his professional life, not political ambition. “When I came back to Ghana, it was PNDC in power,” he said. “I worked with people across systems. I have friends in different regions and different parties.”

Frimpong-Boateng rejected claims that this network means hidden loyalty. “They thought helping me would make me join them,” he said. “But they knew I was NPP, and they still respected me.”

He described political alignment as a matter of conviction, not convenience. “It would have been easier to join the other side,” he admitted. “But I didn’t. That alone should tell you something.”

The former minister also drew a sharp line between friendship and ideology. “Knowing people does not make you one of them,” he said. “Being friendly does not mean being politically aligned.”

He added that Ghana’s political culture wrongly assumes ownership of individuals. “We label people too easily,” he said. “If you talk to someone across parties, you are tagged.”

Frimpong-Boateng insisted his political choices were always conscious and deliberate. “I joined the NPP because of belief, not benefit,” he said. “Not because of friendships. Not because of pressure.”

For him, identity is not inherited through association. “Friendship is human,” he said. “Politics is principle.”

mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed at Kasoa hospital Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed ...

2 hours ago

Late UCC lecturer and his teaching assistant U.C.C confirms lecturer and teaching assistant death in tragic accident

2 hours ago

Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power supply Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power sup...

2 hours ago

Prophetess and the lady with her guy Drama in church as Prophetess tells lady to dump boyfriend

2 hours ago

Kenkey thrown into the dustbin by security Korle Bu hospital security guard allegedly dumps kenkey into dustbin after selle...

2 hours ago

‘Take the issue to court’ — Edem Agbana urges Ntim Fordjour on Angel Maxines gay allegations ‘Take the issue to court’ — Edem Agbana urges Ntim Fordjour on Angel Maxine's ga...

2 hours ago

Energy sector challenges due to NPP’s reckless mismanagement — Hamza Suhuyini Energy sector challenges due to NPP’s reckless mismanagement — Hamza Suhuyini

3 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls motion to strike out case challenging certain directives Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls' motion to strike out case challenging cert...

3 hours ago

Auditor-General recovers GH¢57.2 million from ghost salary payments Auditor-General recovers GH¢57.2 million from ghost salary payments

3 hours ago

How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line