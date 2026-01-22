Most people think I’m NDC – NPP’s Prof. Boateng

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng says his political life has never been defined by party borders, arguing that personal relationships should not be confused with political allegiance.

“I am not NDC,” he stated plainly during the interview on Metro TV monitored by MyNewsGh. “I am NPP. These are my friends, not my party identity.”

He explained that his friendships span political traditions because of his professional life, not political ambition. “When I came back to Ghana, it was PNDC in power,” he said. “I worked with people across systems. I have friends in different regions and different parties.”

Frimpong-Boateng rejected claims that this network means hidden loyalty. “They thought helping me would make me join them,” he said. “But they knew I was NPP, and they still respected me.”

He described political alignment as a matter of conviction, not convenience. “It would have been easier to join the other side,” he admitted. “But I didn’t. That alone should tell you something.”

The former minister also drew a sharp line between friendship and ideology. “Knowing people does not make you one of them,” he said. “Being friendly does not mean being politically aligned.”

He added that Ghana’s political culture wrongly assumes ownership of individuals. “We label people too easily,” he said. “If you talk to someone across parties, you are tagged.”

Frimpong-Boateng insisted his political choices were always conscious and deliberate. “I joined the NPP because of belief, not benefit,” he said. “Not because of friendships. Not because of pressure.”

For him, identity is not inherited through association. “Friendship is human,” he said. “Politics is principle.”

mynewsgh