NPP’s Last Mistake for 2028: Choosing the Wrong Flagbearer

As Ghana heads toward the 2028 general election, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stands at a crossroads. After losing the 2024 presidency to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under President John Dramani Mahama, internal debates have intensified over who should lead the party back to power. But the gravest mistake the NPP could make one that risks prolonging its time in opposition is selecting the wrong presidential candidate to contest the NDC’s incumbency.

Why the choice of candidate matters

In Ghana’s fiercely competitive two-party system, leadership selection isn’t just about loyalty or seniority it’s about electoral appeal, national trust, and strategic positioning. The NDC’s return to government has given it a platform to shape public perception through governance performance. That means the opposition must offer a candidate with broad appeal and credibility to convince frustrated voters that they can deliver better leadership.

Current polls show that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the NPP’s 2024 flag bearer continues to enjoy strong support within segments of the NPP base. Some party figures and analysts argue that his recognition and experience make him the best bet to win back power in 2028. Former Vice-President Bawumia has been described by supporters as the most marketed and prepared candidate in the party.

But being well-known isn’t the same as being electable in a race where trust and national sentiment are critical. A recent survey even showed that a majority of respondents from the rival NDC and floating voters prefer another potential NPP flagbearer not Bawumia if the party’s race were open. This suggests that simply re-nominating the 2024 candidate could reinforce perceptions that the NPP isn’t listening to broader voter concerns.

The NDC’s moment of accountability and opportunity

At the same time, the NDC itself is being watched closely. As it governs, it must demonstrate that it can deliver on public expectations and be trusted with power. Many voters see NDC’s current term as a test of governance credibility, and errors by the NDC could erode its support. But if the party succeeds at major issues like jobs, inflation, and corruption control, it will reinforce public trust and make it even tougher for the opposition to unseat them.

This dynamic creates a unique electoral environment: the NPP isn’t facing an unbeatable opponent just because of party loyalty, but because the NDC now has results to defend. For the opposition, the goal should be to present a candidate capable of both contrasting with and appealing to voters dissatisfied with the status quo.

Risks of repeating past strategic errors

One of the most talked-about dangers within the NPP is repeating the choice that cost them the 2024 race. Critics within and outside the party have argued that the 2024 defeat highlighted deeper issues ranging from campaign strategy and voter mobilization to perceptions of internal disunity and unmet promises. If the party’s primary leads to a divisive choice or elevates a candidate with limited cross-regional appeal, the fallout could linger well into 2028.

Indeed, voices inside the party have expressly cautioned against certain candidates who may not have the broad national reach needed to defeat the NDC. Past sentiment shows that when the electorate feels a party doesn’t reflect their interests or trust, they are likely to reject it especially if governance performance from the incumbent is perceived as acceptable or improving.

What NPP must do next

Rather than simply recycling the same formulas, the NPP must take a hard look at:

Candidate appeal beyond core supporters: A winner must resonate with undecided and swing voters, not just loyalists.

Unity after primaries: The party needs to avoid fragmentation that can undermine campaign momentum.

Messaging on trust and competence: Addressing voters’ concerns directly with credible leadership options will be key.

If the NPP chooses a flagbearer who lacks these qualities, the party risks not just losing another election, but losing more ground in regions where it previously enjoyed strong support potentially reshaping Ghana’s political balance for years.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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