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NPP flagbearer race: We must remain one party after the primaries — Akufo-Addo

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: We must remain one party after the primaries — Akufo-Addo
THU, 22 JAN 2026

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to maintain unity and peace during and after the party’s upcoming flagbearer contest.

Speaking at a peace pact signing ceremony in Accra on Thursday, January 22, Mr. Akufo-Addo urged party members to put the party’s interest above individual ambitions, noting that the NPP is bigger than any one person.

The primaries are scheduled for Saturday, January 31, with more than 200,000 delegates expected to vote.

“Unity is not optional. Unity is a strategic necessity to victory. So I charge all of you to hold this peace. The party must not only decide on a winner but must behave as one party, one direction, one destiny,” he said.

The former President also reflected on the party’s tradition of fraternity, emphasizing that respectful competition must guide all interactions.

“Loyalty to individuals must never override loyalty to the party. After the primaries, we must move forward as one, confident in our history, respectful to one another, and committed to putting party and country above self,” Mr. Akufo-Addo added.

The five aspirants contesting the NPP presidential race are Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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