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NPP flagbearer race: Aspirants sign peace pact to maintain peace before and after polls

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: Aspirants sign peace pact to maintain peace before and after polls
THU, 22 JAN 2026

Presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have signed a peace pact to ensure unity and calm before, during, and after the party’s upcoming flagbearer primaries.

The exercise was held in Accra on Thursday, January 22, and witnessed by key party leaders, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin, and former Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye.

Speaking during the ceremony, Acting National Chairman Danquah Smith Butey read out the key terms of the pact, emphasizing respect for the process and commitment to party unity.

“One, acknowledgement: We acknowledge that the process has been conducted in accordance with the principles of transparency, fairness, and participation. All presidential candidates were afforded full and equal opportunity to participate at every stage, and we hereby formally acknowledge and expressly affirm satisfaction that we actively participated and were available throughout the process,” the pact reads in part.

It also highlights the aspirants’ pledge to uphold the party’s cohesion and support the winner.

“Three, promotion of peace and cohesion: We plan to work together to maintain peace and cohesion within the party before, during, and after the primaries. We will refrain from engaging in any actions or rhetoric that may disrupt peace,” it reads.

The pact takes effect with immediate effect until the end of the 2028 general elections.

The NPP is set to hold its presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31, with over 200,000 delegates expected to cast their votes.

The five aspirants in the race are Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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