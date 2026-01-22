All cargo imports to be insured locally from February 1

The Ministry of Finance has announced that from February 1, 2026, all cargo imports into Ghana must be insured by local insurance companies, a policy aimed at strengthening the domestic insurance industry and keeping premium revenues within the country.

The directive, issued under Section 222 of the Insurance Act, 2021 (Act 1061), will be implemented jointly by the Ministry of Finance, the Ghana Revenue Authority and the National Insurance Commission.

Addressing the investiture ceremony of the 11th President and Executive Council of the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana, the Director of the Financial Sector Division at the Ministry, Louis Amu, who spoke on behalf of the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said the decision comes at a time when Ghana’s improving macroeconomic environment presents new growth opportunities for insurers and brokers.

He stressed that adherence to the directive is mandatory, describing compliance as non negotiable.

Mr Amu said the economy has stabilised and returned to an inclusive growth path, citing GDP growth of 6.1% over the first three quarters of 2025, inflation declining to 5.4% by December and a more stable exchange rate. These developments, he said, provide a favourable climate for industry players to expand their market reach, strengthen risk coverage and support productive economic activity.

He further disclosed that government has introduced a 10 year Insurance Master Plan beginning in 2026, designed to boost insurance penetration, deepen financial inclusion, drive innovation and digitalisation and position Ghana as a competitive insurance hub within the region.

Although insurance sector assets grew by 18.6% to GH¢17.9 billion, Mr Amu noted that the figure remains inadequate when measured against the size and demands of the economy, signalling higher expectations for performance, professionalism and impact from insurers and brokers in the years ahead.