ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Place party interest above all things and let peace reign’ — NPP Chairman advises ahead of flagbearer contest

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP ‘Place party interest above all things and let peace reign’ — NPP Chairman advises ahead of flagbearer contest
THU, 22 JAN 2026

Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Danquah Smith Butey, has urged supporters of all presidential aspirants to remain calm and uphold unity ahead of the party’s January 31 primaries.

He assured party members that the executives and committees are fully committed to ensuring a peaceful and orderly election process.

Over 200,000 delegates are expected to vote, with five aspirants contesting: Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Speaking at the signing of a peace pact for aspirants in Accra on Thursday, January 22, the Chairman called on members to prioritize the party’s interest over personal allegiances.

“Let us debate respectfully, listen attentively, move forward together with unity and purpose without insult. Let’s put the party interest first above all individual interests,” he said.

He further commended the work of the election committee but stressed that maintaining peace is a shared responsibility.

“We, the executive of the party, are committed, fully committed. We are not going to allow anybody in the party to destroy the good work of our committee,” Mr. Butey stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Late Abigail Opoku Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed ...

13 minutes ago

Late UCC lecturer and his teaching assistant U.C.C confirms lecturer and teaching assistant death in tragic accident

13 minutes ago

Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power supply Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power sup...

13 minutes ago

Prophetess and the lady with her guy Drama in church as Prophetess tells lady to dump boyfriend

13 minutes ago

Kenkey thrown into the dustbin by security Korle Bu hospital security guard allegedly dumps kenkey into dustbin after selle...

42 minutes ago

‘Take the issue to court’ — Edem Agbana urges Ntim Fordjour on Angel Maxines gay allegations ‘Take the issue to court’ — Edem Agbana urges Ntim Fordjour on Angel Maxine's ga...

47 minutes ago

Energy sector challenges due to NPP’s reckless mismanagement — Hamza Suhuyini Energy sector challenges due to NPP’s reckless mismanagement — Hamza Suhuyini

1 hour ago

Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls motion to strike out case challenging certain directives Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls' motion to strike out case challenging cert...

1 hour ago

Auditor-General recovers GH¢57.2 million from ghost salary payments Auditor-General recovers GH¢57.2 million from ghost salary payments

1 hour ago

How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line