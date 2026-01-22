‘Place party interest above all things and let peace reign’ — NPP Chairman advises ahead of flagbearer contest

Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Danquah Smith Butey, has urged supporters of all presidential aspirants to remain calm and uphold unity ahead of the party’s January 31 primaries.

He assured party members that the executives and committees are fully committed to ensuring a peaceful and orderly election process.

Over 200,000 delegates are expected to vote, with five aspirants contesting: Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Speaking at the signing of a peace pact for aspirants in Accra on Thursday, January 22, the Chairman called on members to prioritize the party’s interest over personal allegiances.

“Let us debate respectfully, listen attentively, move forward together with unity and purpose without insult. Let’s put the party interest first above all individual interests,” he said.

He further commended the work of the election committee but stressed that maintaining peace is a shared responsibility.

“We, the executive of the party, are committed, fully committed. We are not going to allow anybody in the party to destroy the good work of our committee,” Mr. Butey stated.