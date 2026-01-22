Aside from Kwabena Agyepong, no NPP flagbearer aspirant can shift blame for economic failures — Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has said the economic hardships under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government are a collective responsibility, not the fault of any single individual.

The NPP is set to hold its presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31, with over 200,000 delegates expected to vote.

Five aspirants are contesting the race, including Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Some aspirants have singled out Dr. Bawumia, who headed the Economic Management Team (EMT) under the NPP, as primarily responsible for the country’s economic performance.

However, Manasseh Azure asserted that the aspirants who are MPs and were on the majority side at the time also share responsibility to the economic woes.

“I knew Ghanaians didn’t like the E-Levy because it hurt small businesses and individuals who relied on mobile money. I also knew that if I voted against this tax, it would not be passed by parliament. But I voted for the E-Levy. I also voted for the government’s budget and the Finance Minister’s expenditure, including the infamous National Cathedral,” he wrote in a scenario shared on social media on Thursday, January 22.

The journalist added that aside from Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, who was not an MP at the time, all other aspirants were part of the decision-making process.

“Apart from Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, can any of us be principled and honest if we insist that we played no role in the economic mess and even go ahead to insist that only the vice president at the time should be hanged? Would that not amount to dishonesty and hypocrisy of the highest degree?” Mr. Azure Awuni asked.

The journalist urged party delegates to consider collective accountability when evaluating candidates in the flagbearer race.