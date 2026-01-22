High Court varies bail conditions for Mustapha Hamid, 9 others

The High Court in Accra has toughened the bail conditions of former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr Mustapha Hamid, and nine other accused persons standing trial over the alleged extortion of oil marketing companies.

The accused were first granted bail on December 9, 2025, with a requirement to report periodically to the Registrar of the court. That arrangement has now been revised following an application by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Arguing the application, the OSP maintained that the existing reporting structure was inadequate and that directing the accused to report to the lead investigator would allow for closer supervision and more effective monitoring throughout the case.

In its ruling, the court agreed with the prosecution and ordered that Dr Hamid and the other accused persons must now report to the lead investigator on the first and third Tuesdays of every month until the trial formally begins. The investigator has also been instructed to submit monthly reports to the court on their compliance.

Once the trial commences, the reporting requirement will be reduced to the first Tuesday of every month, in line with scheduled court sittings.

In addition, the court has ordered that the names of all the accused persons be placed on a stop list at all entry and exit points to prevent them from leaving the country without prior authorisation.

The case forms part of ongoing efforts by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to prosecute alleged corruption and corruption related offences in the petroleum sector.