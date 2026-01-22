AMA clears illegal structures in Awudome, North Kaneshie areas

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has removed unauthorised structures along the shoulders of major streets and government-reserved lands across the metropolis.

The operation, led by the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, focused on areas including the Awudome Cemetery stretch, the Awudome roundabout, the frontage of the Royal House Chapel, and the North Kaneshie Last Stop, as well as the Tuesday market, where informal structures occupying public space were removed.

The assembly, in a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday January 22, noted that it would sustain the enforcement actions to reclaim road shoulders, walkways and public lands, insisting that unauthorised occupation of public spaces contributed to sanitation challenges and safety risks.

It also added that the ongoing removals formed part of broader measures ahead of the February 1 decongestion exercise and warned that persons who return to cleared areas would face the law.