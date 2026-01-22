Bawumia is in the presidential class; he won’t respond to vile attacks — Akosua Manu

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate Akosua Manu says former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will not descend into personal exchanges with his critics in the party’s ongoing flagbearer race.

Her comments come amid renewed attacks on Dr. Bawumia by some of his opponents, particularly former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Mr. Agyapong has accused the former Vice President of allegedly claiming that the NPP’s 1992 flagbearer, Professor Albert Adu Boahen, was too sick to contest the party’s 1996 presidential primaries.

In a video message shared on social media, the former lawmaker described Dr. Bawumia as a lawyer and unfit for leadership, even though his camp insists he never made such a claim.

Reacting to the controversy on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, January 22, Akosua Manu said Dr. Bawumia’s refusal to engage in the attacks reflects leadership maturity and focus.

“If I scream and shout at you and you refuse to respond, it is the mark of an extremely intelligent person and the mark of a leader who is thinking about the bigger picture,” she said.

She added that Dr. Bawumia’s approach is guided by his vision for the party and the country, not distractions from personal attacks.

“At a certain level, the presidential class does not go down that tangent. He is focused on giving conviction to the party that he has the vision, the competence and the character to lead Ghana,” the former parliamentary candidate noted.