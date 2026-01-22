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No Islamic marriage in Ghana has a valid state-issued certificate — Lawyer

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines No Islamic marriage in Ghana has a valid state-issued certificate — Lawyer
THU, 22 JAN 2026

Legal practitioner Dennis Adjei Dwomoh has revealed that no Muslim marriage in Ghana currently has a valid state-issued certificate due to what he describes as state neglect and failure to comply with the law.

He said research conducted in 2022 revealed that despite Islamic marriages being recognised under Ghanaian law, the state has failed to provide the required registration framework, rendering such marriages legally vulnerable.

All marriages, under Ghana’s laws, are considered null and void if they are not registered.

However, Lawyer Dwomoh said the state has not put in place any mechanism to enable Muslims to register their marriages and obtain valid certificates.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM on Wednesday, January 21, the lawyer criticised the situation, describing it as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“In 2022, our team did a research and we came to the conclusion that sadly, no Muslim in Ghana has a valid certificate issued by the state because the state has abandoned the registration of Islamic marriages,” he said.

He further noted that the absence of state-issued certificates has serious legal consequences, especially when disputes reach the courts.

“If a Muslim marriage comes before the court and it has not been registered, the court usually does not uphold it because of the lack of registration, even though the state itself has made registration impossible,” the lawyer noted

He called on the government, particularly the Ministry of the Interior and district assemblies, to urgently address the gap by licensing Imams and providing the necessary registration systems to protect the rights of Muslims married under Islamic law.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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