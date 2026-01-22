Ghana’s Education: A Success Story with a Tough Transition to Tertiary Education

Ghana’s education system has long been regarded as one of the more robust in West Africa. With notable improvements in basic and secondary education access, substantial strides in female education participation, and policy innovations aimed at inclusivity, the country’s educational foundations are often highlighted as a model in the region.

However, despite these achievements, a growing concern in recent years is the difficulty many students face in accessing tertiary education a problem that undermines the long-term prospects of Ghana’s youth and the country’s broader economic development.

A System That Works But Unevenly

At the basic and secondary levels, Ghana has expanded access significantly. Efforts such as Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education and the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy have helped bring millions of children into classrooms across the country. Gross enrolment rates in primary and junior high school are increasing, and regionally, some areas like Greater Accra and Ashanti continue to lead in participation.

Female participation across all levels of education has also gradually increased, with recent reports showing that enrolment of women in tertiary institutions now exceeds that of men in some cases, reflecting decades of targeted investment in girls’ education.

The Tough Reality: Barriers to Tertiary Education

Despite strong foundations, the leap from senior high school to universities and other tertiary institutions remains exceptionally challenging for many Ghanaian students. Several key barriers contribute to this difficulty:

Financial Barriers Still Loom Large

Even with expanding policies, costs remain the biggest hurdle. A sizable proportion of students who qualify for tertiary education are unable to attend simply because they cannot afford tuition and associated fees costs that include accommodation, textbooks, and examination fees. Recent estimates indicate that over 60% of applicants who earn admission to tertiary institutions are unable to pursue higher education due to financial constraints.

Though recent initiatives like the government’s “No Fees Stress” policy now cover full academic fees for first-year students in public tertiary schools, these measures are relatively new and still evolving. The long-term impact of such policies will depend on effective implementation and sustained funding.

Limited Capacity and Falling Placement Rates

Enrollment capacity in universities and colleges has not kept up with the rate at which students complete senior high school. Early data from the 2025/26 admissions cycle suggests a potential decline in the number of students who can enroll even among those who are academically eligible due to limited spaces and funding delays. Enrollment figures could drop significantly compared to prior years without prompt interventions.

Insufficient Student Financial Support Systems

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), designed to help vulnerable students finance their tertiary education, remains underfunded and unable to meet demand. Many loans fall far short of actual costs, forcing students and families to forego opportunities or seek other means to pay for school often with little success.

Academic and Policy Barriers

Entry requirements and policy changes such as caps on mature student admissions can also restrict access for non-traditional learners and those seeking second chances at education later in life.

Consequences for Individuals and National Development

The combination of strong basic education outcomes with stifled access to higher education creates a paradox in Ghana: many young people are academically prepared for university but are blocked from pursuing it. The result is wasted potential young people unable to reach the levels of skill and training needed in a modern economy and an ongoing mismatch between educational attainment and labour market demand.

For individuals, the inability to access tertiary education can trap families in cycles of low earnings and limited opportunities. At the national level, it hinders innovation, weakens the workforce pipeline, and limits Ghana’s competitiveness in an increasingly knowledge-driven global economy.

What’s Being Done And What’s Still Needed

The government has introduced several positive reforms: expanding student loans to all institutions, scholarship programmes for needy but gifted students, and the “No Fees Stress” initiative that reduces front-end financial barriers.

Yet, entrenched challenges remain. To truly improve tertiary access, analysts argue that Ghana must:

Increase funding to expand capacity at universities and technical institutes.

Ensure student support mechanisms are responsive and adequately capitalized.

Invest in infrastructure, faculty development, and research facilities to make higher education both accessible and high quality.

Target support for rural, marginalized, and non-traditional learners to bridge persistent gaps.

Conclusion

Ghana’s education system continues to be one of the strongest in West Africa, achieving notable success in basic and secondary schooling and improving gender balance in higher education. However, the pathway from secondary school to university remains challenging for many due to financial barriers, limited institutional capacity, underfunded student support systems, and policy constraints.

If Ghana is to harness the full potential of its young population and secure sustainable national development, bridging the gap in tertiary access must be a priority ensuring that academic achievement leads not only to opportunity but to real access and advancement.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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