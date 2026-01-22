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Thu, 22 Jan 2026 Social News

58% of Ghanaians say the country is moving in the right direction — IEA

  Thu, 22 Jan 2026
58% of Ghanaians say the country is moving in the right direction— IEA

A nationwide poll conducted by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) indicates that many Ghanaians are satisfied with the direction of the country.

The survey, carried out between December 20 and 28, 2025, sampled 1,022 respondents across all 16 regions and found that 58 per cent were content with the nation's trajectory.

The IEA attributed the positive sentiment to improvements in the macroeconomic environment following the inauguration of a new government.

According to the report, 34 per cent of respondents expressed dissatisfaction, while eight per cent were uncertain, reflecting a mixed national mood.

The Institute said public confidence was anchored in tangible signs of economic stabilisation, noting that the Ghanaian cedi appreciated by about 32 per cent against the US dollar in 2025 compared to 2024.

It explained that the rebound of the currency contributed to a decline in inflation from 23.8 per cent in 2024 to 5.4 per cent in 2025, easing household pressures through lower fuel prices and reduced costs of some imported goods.

The IEA also highlighted a gradual recovery from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), which, although critical for fiscal sustainability, initially caused financial strain for individuals and institutions.

However, it cautioned that the 34 per cent of respondents who expressed dissatisfaction represented a significant segment of the population, underscoring the uneven distribution of economic gains.

“This minority perspective underscores the fragility of public optimism. It signals that for many Ghanaians, improvements in macro-level indicators have yet to translate into sufficient betterment in daily life,” the Institute stated.

It said that challenges such as unemployment, regional disparities, the cost of living, and access to quality public services continued to weigh heavily on citizens.

The IEA emphasised that the government's next phase should prioritise inclusive growth and address the everyday issues that shape the quality of life for all Ghanaians.

GNA

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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