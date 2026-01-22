Lambussie District Assembly appeals for support to complete abandoned Agenda 111 hospital project

The Lambussie District Assembly is urgently appealing for support to complete its abandoned Agenda 111 hospital project, to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

The project is currently more than 70 per cent complete and had been left neglected without a contractor coming to the site since 2024.

Mr Naawulle Ireneous Basingbie, the Lambussie District Chief Executive (DCE), made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), during a visit to the abandoned project site to monitor the progress of work.

The DCE said contracts were awarded in 2022, but the project was abandoned with construction materials not being at the site.

He said Agenda 111 was one of the many projects yet to be finished and put to use by the government nationwide, to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

The DCE said the completion of the project would help improve the assembly’s efficiency and productivity in healthcare delivery in the district and beyond.

He said the assembly was working tirelessly to ensure that the project continued to provide effective healthcare services in the district if completed.

Mr Basingbie, and the traditional leaders also appealed to the government through Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the Upper West Region Minister, to intervene for the completion of the project to improve the district healthcare services.

They stressed that the completion of the project would also help reduce unemployment and also improve healthcare delivery in the district.

The GNA, in an interview with Mr Jerdu Bin-eranaa Nuhu, the Lambussie District Health Director, emphasised that the district’s Polyclinic faced numerous challenges that required the urgent completion of the Agenda 111 facility.

He said the clinic, which served as a major referral hospital for the district and part of neighbouring Burkina Faso, was struggling with inadequate operational space, equipment as well as staffing.

Mr Nuhu said the clinic’s various wards, laboratory, and specialized units lack sufficient space to operate effectively, stressing that the laboratory and emergency healthcare services were also hampered by inadequate equipment.

The District Director added that the clinic’s administration was currently being used as a consulting room, and that there was no dedicated administration block, specialist units such as Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), Eye care, Anti-retroviral Therapy (ART), and mental health services.

He also stressed that the completion of the Agenda 111 hospital facility would address these challenges and would significantly improve healthcare delivery, patient safety, and confidentiality.

GNA