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Volta Chiefs seek Interior Ministry's intervention over abuses, misconducts at border checkpoint  

  Thu, 22 Jan 2026
Social News Volta Chiefs seek Interior Ministrys intervention over abuses, misconducts atborder checkpoint
THU, 22 JAN 2026

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, has led a delegation of Volta Chiefs to Accra to seek reforms over alleged abuses at inland border checkpoints operations.

The engagement took place in Accra on January 20, 2026, when a delegation from the Volta Region House of Chiefs met with Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister of Interior.

The visit was prompted by growing complaints from residents and road users regarding the conduct of some security personnel manning inland border checkpoints in parts of the Volta Region.

The concerns raised included reports of inhuman treatment of commuters, the use of offensive language, and actions perceived as undermining the dignity of residents.

The delegation cited Asikuma Junction and Sogakope as areas where complaints had been persistent, creating public unease and tension along those routes.

Addressing the delegation, the Interior Minister acknowledged the concerns and assured that misconduct by any officer would not be tolerated.

Alhaji Mubarak stressed that while inland checkpoints remained critical to national security, “their operations must always respect human rights and lawful conduct.”

He said mechanisms would be strengthened to monitor officers and apply sanctions where abuses were established.

Mr James Gunu, on behalf of the delegation, welcomed the assurances and described the engagement as frank and constructive.

He appealed to residents to remain calm, saying the Volta Regional Coordinating Council remained committed to safeguarding security, while upholding human dignity and public welfare.

GNA

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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