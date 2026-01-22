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NPP flagbearer race: ‘Vote for Bawumia; he has the mental fortitude’ — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: ‘Vote for Bawumia; he has the mental fortitude’ — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu
THU, 22 JAN 2026

Former Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect a flagbearer with the mental strength, experience and character to lead the country.

The NPP has slated its presidential primaries for Saturday, January 31, with more than 200,000 delegates expected to vote.

Five aspirants are contesting the race, including Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The former Majority Leader’s call follows recent attacks on Dr. Bawumia by Kennedy Agyapong over claims that the former lied about why the NPP’s 1992 presidential candidate, Professor Albert Adu Boahen, did not contest the 1996 general elections.

The former Assin Central MP further blamed Dr. Bawumia for the party’s electoral challenges in parts of the country, including the Bawku enclave.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, January 21, Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, who is a member of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team, rejected the allegations and described them as false and misleading.

“Let me state emphatically and unambiguously that this did not come from Dr. Bawumia. He never said that Professor Adu Boahen did not contest the 1996 primaries because of ill health,” he said.

The former Majority Leader stressed that delegates must focus on leadership qualities rather than personal attacks as they choose the party’s next leader.

“We are not just looking for a flagbearer, but a presidential candidate with the vision, competence, experience and mental fortitude to lead the party and the country,” Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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