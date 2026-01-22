NPP flagbearer race: Kennedy Agyapong’s attacks on Bawumia unacceptable — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

Former Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, has criticised New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong over what he describes as unacceptable attacks on former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Agyapong, a former Assin Central MP, recently accused Dr. Bawumia of misrepresenting why the NPP’s 1992 presidential candidate, Professor Albert Adu Boahen, wasn't elected again as flagbearer for the 1996 general elections.

He further urged delegates, in a video circulating on social media, to reject Dr. Bawumia, claiming the former Vice President lacked the credibility and competence to lead both the party and the country.

Responding to the claims, Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, who is a member of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team, said the allegations were false and unfounded.

“Let me state emphatically and unambiguously that this did not come from Dr. Bawumia. He never said that Professor Adu Boahen did not contest the 1996 primaries because of ill health,” he said.

The former Majority Leader also faulted Mr. Agyapong for blaming Dr. Bawumia for the NPP’s poor electoral performance in the Bawku enclave, describing the claim as historically inaccurate.

“When you attribute these issues to Dr. Bawumia, you show a lack of understanding of the party’s history. This kind of fabrication and spirited attack is unacceptable,” he added.

Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu urged delegates to focus on competence, experience, integrity and vision as they prepare to choose the party’s next flagbearer on Saturday, January 31.