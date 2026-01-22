ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP flagbearer race: Kennedy Agyapong’s attacks on Bawumia unacceptable — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: Kennedy Agyapong’s attacks on Bawumia unacceptable — Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu
THU, 22 JAN 2026

Former Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, has criticised New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong over what he describes as unacceptable attacks on former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Agyapong, a former Assin Central MP, recently accused Dr. Bawumia of misrepresenting why the NPP’s 1992 presidential candidate, Professor Albert Adu Boahen, wasn't elected again as flagbearer for the 1996 general elections.

He further urged delegates, in a video circulating on social media, to reject Dr. Bawumia, claiming the former Vice President lacked the credibility and competence to lead both the party and the country.

Responding to the claims, Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, who is a member of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team, said the allegations were false and unfounded.

“Let me state emphatically and unambiguously that this did not come from Dr. Bawumia. He never said that Professor Adu Boahen did not contest the 1996 primaries because of ill health,” he said.

The former Majority Leader also faulted Mr. Agyapong for blaming Dr. Bawumia for the NPP’s poor electoral performance in the Bawku enclave, describing the claim as historically inaccurate.

“When you attribute these issues to Dr. Bawumia, you show a lack of understanding of the party’s history. This kind of fabrication and spirited attack is unacceptable,” he added.

Mr. Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu urged delegates to focus on competence, experience, integrity and vision as they prepare to choose the party’s next flagbearer on Saturday, January 31.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Fourth Akosombo unit restored as power recovery efforts intensify Fourth Akosombo unit restored as power recovery efforts intensify

49 minutes ago

AP - Jeremias Gonzalez France unveils roadmap to ditch all fossil fuels by 2050

49 minutes ago

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP King Charles and Trump toast ties despite Iran tensions

49 minutes ago

April 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, drops to GHS11.19 on BoG interbank April 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, drops to GHS11.19 on BoG inter...

49 minutes ago

Dumsor: NDC has only been good at giving excuses - Dr. Ekua Amoako Dumsor: NDC has only been good at giving excuses - Dr. Ekua Amoako

13 hours ago

Dr Jesse Amuah and his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Esi Amuah have been declared missing Police arrest two as search intensifies for missing couple

13 hours ago

Energy Ministrys spokesperson, Richmond Rockson Three Akosombo units restored after fire incident — Energy Ministry

16 hours ago

Two-month salary arrears for newly recruited nurses paid — Health Ministry Two-month salary arrears for newly recruited nurses paid — Health Ministry 

16 hours ago

Voltaian Basin Project: GNPC Explorco engages Yaa Naa, stakeholders ahead of drilling phase Voltaian Basin Project: GNPC Explorco engages Yaa Naa, stakeholders ahead of dri...

16 hours ago

Senyo Hosi praises Ayine’s role in OSP creation, urges broader policy approach to dispute over prosecutorial powers Senyo Hosi praises Ayine’s role in OSP creation, urges broader policy approach t...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line