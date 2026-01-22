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Shattering the Glass ceiling: Young leaders in Ghana

By Ali Wuni Abdul-Majeed
Opinion Shattering the Glass ceiling: Young leaders in Ghana
THU, 22 JAN 2026

The adage "age is just a number" has never been more pertinent, particularly in the realm of leadership. True leadership is not a function of chronological age, but rather a manifestation of visionary prowess, courageous conviction, and a results-driven mentality.

In Ghana, a new wave of young leaders is shattering the glass ceiling and redefining the contours of leadership. Pioneers such as Hon. Sammy Gyamfi ESQ, Hon. Malik Basintale, Hon. Abubakari Kudus, Hon. Edmond Kombat Esq, Hon. Eric Adjei, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Hon. Dzifa Gunu, Hon. Masawudu Mubarik, Hon. Elikem Kotoko, Hon. Senyo Tsagli, and others are exemplars of the transformative power of youthful energy, commitment, and a willingness to serve.

These trailblazing young leaders are leveraging their preparedness, innovative thinking, and passion for public service to drive meaningful change and leave an indelible mark on their communities and the nation.

With their fresh perspectives, they are tackling intractable problems with renewed vigor and creativity, bringing a much-needed injection of dynamism and urgency to the decision-making process. Their leadership style is characterized by a long-term vision that prioritizes the needs of future generations and a deep empathy for the people they serve.

The appointment of these young leaders to key positions by H.E John Mahama is a testament to the president's leaders far-sightedness and commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders.

These young leaders have risen to the challenge, demonstrating exceptional competence, integrity, and a strong work ethic. They have not only justified their inclusion in the leadership cadre but have also earned the respect and admiration of the Ghanaian people.

As these young leaders continue to make their mark on the Ghanaian landscape, it is evident that they are the vanguard of a new era of leadership that is poised to drive progress and prosperity for our nation. May they be blessed with long life, good health, and continued success as they strive to build a better Ghana for all. Their exemplary leadership is an inspiration to us all, and we wish them every success in their endeavors to drive meaningful change and development in our great nation.

Written by: Ali Wuni Abdul-Majeed, Deputy North East Regional Communication Officer Hopeful

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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