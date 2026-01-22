Yemgarnaa, the Elders, and the NPP’s Dangerous Amnesia

May Allah grant my late father, Alhaji Abdulai Braimah, Jannatul Firdaws. He told me many stories growing up, but one that has stayed with me through the years is the story of Yemgarnaa, a story whose relevance to Ghana’s politics today is both unsettling and instructive. In the story, a chief ordered every child in the land to kill his father. The children obeyed. All fathers were killed, except Yemgarnaa, who hid his father in the bush. Yemgarnaa understood something the others did not. A man who kills his past murders his future. Believing the deed had been done, the chief later assembled the children and posed a question that required deep wisdom and lived experience. None could answer. Quietly, Yemgarnaa went to the bush, consulted his father, and returned with the answer. When he spoke, the chief nodded knowingly. “Yemgarnaa,” the chief said, “your father is not dead. He helped you.” Yemgarnaa was asked to bring his father to the palace, where the old man was appointed advisor to the chief. The lesson is timeless. A society that discards its elders is a society walking into darkness with its eyes wide open.

The NPP and the Politics of Disrespect

Today, that ancient wisdom is being tested within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The open banter, sometimes bordering on ridicule between party executives and senior figures like Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Dr. Frimpong Boateng, coupled with the quiet but glaring sidelining of former President J. A. Kufuor, should trouble every serious Ghanaian. These are not ordinary men. They are foundational pillars of the NPP. Yet, in recent times, their voices are treated less as wisdom to be weighed and more as irritants to be silenced. A Ghanaian proverb warns us, “When the drumbeat changes, the dancer must ask why.” So let us ask plainly. Who is not listening to whom? Is it the elders who still see the youth as immature? Or is it the youth who believe the elders have expired?

When Elders Are Rebranded as Enemies

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe speaks, and party communicators rush to counter him, not with ideas, but with insults. Dr. Boateng raises concerns about direction and discipline, and he is dismissed as bitter or outdated. President Kufuor, whose stewardship brought economic stability, international respect, and democratic maturity, is increasingly kept at arm’s length, as though his very presence is inconvenient. Yet among the Akan, we say, “The one who climbs a good tree is given a push.” Why, then, is the NPP pulling down the very ladders that lifted it to power? Political parties are not football teams where old players are retired and forgotten. They are institutions of memory, and memory is sustained by elders. Once you cut yourself off from institutional memory, you begin to repeat old mistakes, often with greater arrogance.

Youthful Energy without Restraint

This obsession with youthfulness has also found expression in proposals to lower the minimum age of a presidential candidate to 30. Yes, the world has seen young leaders --- Emmanuel Macron, Sebastian Kurz, Jacinda Ardern, Sanna Marin, and Gabriel Boric. But context matters. These leaders emerged from strong institutions, disciplined party systems, and cultures where mentorship is embedded, not mocked.

Ghana’s reality is different. At 30, many Ghanaians are still intoxicated with youthful exuberance. We have seen what unrestrained youthful power can do. The excesses of the Rawlings era are still fresh in our national memory. It took the steady guidance of elders like K. B. Asante, Justice D. F. Annan, and others to transition Rawlings into a constitutional leader by 1992. There is an Akan saying: “The child who knows how to wash his hands may eat with elders, but only if the elders invite him.” Wisdom is not conferred by age alone, but neither is it discovered in haste.

Experience Is Not Theory

Experience cannot be Googled. It cannot be downloaded from podcasts or textbooks. Growing up in Accra is not the same as growing up in Vane, Kenyasi, or Bincheratanga. In the same way, reading about leadership is not the same as living through crises, betrayals, reconciliation, and restraint. When people who have never governed, never lost elections, never rebuilt broken parties, and never carried the burden of national expectation begin to lecture those who have, something is fundamentally wrong. As the elders say, “The fowl does not forget the hawk’s shadow.”

The Cost of Ignoring Kufuor

President J. A. Kufuor represents a high point in Ghana’s democratic journey. Peaceful transitions, economic recovery, and international credibility. To sideline him is not just to disrespect a man; it is to discard a compass. A party that cannot respectfully accommodate its most successful former president risks appearing ungrateful, insecure, and historically illiterate. And history has a way of punishing arrogance.

My Thoughts: A Warning, Not a Curse

Let this be clear. This is not a curse. It is a warning. The curse is not criticism from elders. The curse is the attitude of disrespect toward them. Among the Dagomba, it is said, “A house that ignores the advice of the old will soon learn from the pain of collapse.” If the NPP does not pause, reflect, and deliberately reintegrate its elders --- not as ornaments, but as guides, it will struggle to choose credible leaders and to win future elections. Like Yemgarnaa, the party must decide whether to kill its father, or hide him wisely, knowing that one day, wisdom will be required. Mine is to warn, and I have played my part.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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