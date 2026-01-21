Assessing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Performance and the Way Forward for the NPP Presidential Primaries

This article is not about personalities; it is about performance, preparedness, and the future of the New Patriotic Party and Ghana. As a loyal member of the NPP, a lawyer committed to constitutionalism and good governance, and a firm supporter of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, I approach this assessment not with blind sentiment, but with facts, reason, and an unshakable belief in the values that define our party. The stakes before us are high. The choices we make in the presidential primaries will shape not only our electoral fortunes but the trajectory of national leadership in the years ahead.

Assessing Dr. Bawumia’s Performance: Facts Over Sentiment

A. Intellectual Leadership and Policy Depth

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has distinguished himself as the most intellectually prepared Vice President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. His strength lies not merely in academic credentials, but in his rare ability to translate complex economic and policy issues into clear, relatable language that resonates with ordinary Ghanaians. From public lectures to town hall engagements, he has consistently demonstrated policy clarity, data-driven reasoning, and ideological consistency rooted in the NPP’s tradition of liberal economic thought.

In an era where political discourse is often reduced to slogans, Dr. Bawumia has elevated the national conversation. He has reshaped political communication by insisting that leadership must be grounded in evidence, ideas, and honest engagement with facts. This intellectual leadership is not ornamental; it is foundational to effective governance.

B. Digital Transformation and Public Sector Reform

Perhaps the most tangible legacy of Dr. Bawumia’s tenure is Ghana’s digital transformation agenda. Under his leadership, the Ghana Card became the backbone of national identification. Mobile Money Interoperability revolutionized financial inclusion. The paperless ports system improved efficiency and reduced corruption, while the digital addressing system formally identified properties nationwide.

These are not campaign slogans; they are structural reforms with generational impact. They are the building blocks of a modern, efficient, and transparent state.

C. Economic Stewardship in Difficult Times

Dr. Bawumia served during one of the most turbulent periods in global economic history. COVID-19, supply-chain disruptions, global inflation, and geopolitical instability tested even the strongest economies. Leadership is not judged by the absence of storms, but by how one navigates through them.

Despite these challenges, Ghana protected lives and livelihoods during COVID-19, sustained social interventions, and expanded digital revenue mobilization to widen the tax net without overburdening the poor. These decisions reflect leadership under pressure, not leadership in comfort.

Electoral Reality Check: Understanding the 2024 Outcome Without Self-Deception

A critical but honest conversation must be had about the 2024 elections. Comparisons between Dr. Bawumia’s votes in 2024 and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s votes in 2016 and 2020 must be contextualized properly.

The truth is this: the NPP did not lose 2024 solely because voters suddenly embraced the NDC. Rather, a significant segment of the NPP’s own base chose not to vote. This was influenced by internal dissatisfaction, protest abstentions by some senior party figures and foot soldiers, fatigue after eight years in government, and unresolved grievances within party structures.

It is therefore inaccurate and strategically dangerous to conclude that the NDC won because it performed extraordinarily well. The data suggests otherwise: the election was lost more by internal disengagement than by external superiority. Importantly, Dr. Bawumia still managed to command substantial national support under these difficult circumstances, demonstrating personal electoral resilience even in an unfavourable cycle.

This distinction matters because it means the NPP’s recovery depends not on changing ideology, but on re-mobilising its base behind a credible, unifying candidate; and Dr. Bawumia remains best placed to do that.

Why Ghana Is Not Ready for Any Other NPP Candidate Than Dr. Bawumia

Politics is not only about internal party dynamics; it is about national mood. Ghana is at a stage where the electorate demands competence, calmness, inclusion, and predictability. Dr. Bawumia aligns naturally with this moment.

Other aspirants may command internal followings, but national acceptability is a different test altogether. Dr. Bawumia’s temperament, technocratic credibility, cross-religious appeal, and northern inclusion give him a national posture that transcends factional politics. Ghana is not ready for confrontational, polarising, or controversy-heavy leadership.

In an election that will be closely fought, the NPP cannot afford experimentation. The country is more likely to trust a candidate who represents continuity with reform, stability with innovation, and experience without arrogance. Dr. Bawumia embodies that balance.

Impending Danger; Candidate Personality, Legal Risk, and Electoral Prudence

Leadership selection must also account for character, public perception, and risk exposure. Dr. Bawumia’s record stands out for discipline, restraint, and institutional respect. He has avoided personal scandals, inflammatory rhetoric, and conduct that could destabilize a general election campaign.

By contrast, it is no secret that some other aspirants, most especially; Kennedy Agyapong carry unresolved public controversies. Investigative reports by respected journalists such as Manasseh Azure Awuni have raised serious questions around certain high-profile contracts and transactions linked to figures within the political space. Whether proven or not, such matters create legal and reputational vulnerabilities.

The NPP must be realistic: an incoming NDC administration would likely weaponize state institutions against perceived opponents. A candidate entering a general election under the shadow of potential investigations, arrests, or prolonged legal battles would place the party at a severe disadvantage. This is not speculation; it is political reality grounded in precedent.

The NPP cannot risk going into a national election with a candidate whose campaign could be derailed by court appearances, investigations, or credibility crises. Dr. Bawumia presents the cleanest, safest, and most credible option from both a legal and political risk standpoint.

Why Dr. Bawumia Is Best Placed for the NPP’s Future

A. Electoral Appeal and National Balance

Dr. Bawumia embodies youthful energy, northern inclusion, technocratic competence, and genuine cross-ethnic and cross-religious appeal. He expands the NPP’s electoral map and neutralizes long-standing stereotypes. In a competitive electoral environment, this is not optional; it is strategic.

B. Continuity with Innovation

He offers continuity without complacency, experience without arrogance, and change without chaos. As the NPP transitions into a new generational leadership phase, this balance is critical.

Electoral Advantage: Dr. Bawumia’s 2024 Vote Base and Strategic Edge for 2028

One of the most compelling strategic advantages the New Patriotic Party holds heading into the 2028 general election is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s measurable electoral strength from 2024. In the last election cycle, Dr. Bawumia secured approximately 4.7 million votes nationwide; a figure that reflects broad national appeal across regions, ethnicities, and age groups. This is not a theoretical claim; it is a quantifiable foundation upon which a future victory can be built.

By contrast, none of the other prospective NPP candidates enter the 2028 race with an equivalent vote base. They do not have personal vote figures or historical electoral traction comparable to Dr. Bawumia’s performance. In effect, Dr. Bawumia begins the 2028 contest with a built-in electoral asset, one that can be leveraged to unify the party, consolidate swing constituencies, and build targeted voter mobilization strategies well before the general election campaign formally begins.

It is equally important to recognize that the main opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is likely to present a new candidate who has never contested a presidential election before. Where Dr. Bawumia brings name recognition backed by millions of validated votes, the NDC’s candidate will start from scratch. They will be asking voters to trust someone untested on the presidential ballot at a time when Ghana’s electorate is increasingly outcomes-driven and pragmatic.

The NPP cannot afford to overlook this advantage. In any competitive democratic contest, the starting point matters. A candidate who begins with millions of proven votes has an immediate head start in legitimacy, visibility, and campaign momentum. This gives the party tactical room to shape narratives, consolidate alliances, and expand outreach in constituencies where 2024 results were close.

Choosing Dr. Bawumia in 2028 is not merely a matter of loyalty or sentiment; it is a strategic deployment of the strongest available electoral capital. It means entering the next election not on the back foot but with a moving national project that has been tested, respected, and affirmed by millions of Ghanaians.

The Way Forward for the NPP Presidential Primaries

A. Issue-Based, Not Insult-Based Campaigns

The NPP must rise above personal attacks and factionalism. Delegates deserve ideas, plans, and character; not noise.

B. Unity Before, During, and After the Primaries

After the primaries, there must be no winners and losers; only one NPP. Our opponent is not within; it is outside.

C. Strengthening Delegate Engagement

Delegates must be respected as custodians of the party’s future, not treated as mere numbers. Dr. Bawumia’s message resonates because it is inclusive, respectful, and forward-looking.

A Call to Confidence and Courage

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party, history beckons. The question before us is simple: who is best prepared, who inspires confidence, and who can protect our legacy while winning the future?

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has proven himself in thought, in action, and in service.

Let us move forward with confidence, unity, and courage, firmly grounded in our values and hopeful about our future.

By Charles Owusu Juanah Esq. : Senior Member of the New Patriotic Party and Supporter of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia