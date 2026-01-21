Unemployed man jailed 18 months for stealing teacher’s motorbike valued at GH¢12,000

The District Magistrate Court Two in Tarkwa has sentenced a 20-year-old unemployed man to 18 months' imprisonment for stealing a Royal motorbike valued at GH¢12,000.00, belonging to a teacher.

The convict, Johnathan Vondee, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted by the court, presided over by Mr Isaac Osei Asare.

Presenting the facts, Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah said the complainant, Mr Godfred Ansah, parked his motorbike at the Bonsa Tyre Factory along the Tarkwa–Takoradi highway at about 8:00 am on December 12, 2025, before going to work.

She said when the complainant returned around 3:00 pm, the motorbike was missing. He suspected Vondee, searched for him unsuccessfully and later reported the matter.

The prosecution said on December 31, 2025, the complainant received information that Vondee had been arrested and detained at the Tarkwa Railways Police Station, prompting him to formally lodge a complaint at the Bonsa Police Station.

Sergeant Yeboah told the court that in his caution statement, Vondee admitted giving the motorbike to a person known only as “Black” to sell on his behalf.

On January 1, 2026, police retrieved the stolen motorbike after it was found abandoned near the Tarkwa Station.

She said efforts were ongoing to trace and arrest the said “Black” for further investigations and possible prosecution.

GNA