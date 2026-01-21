The government is constructing cardiology intervention centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi to promote effective and efficient treatment and management of stroke and other heart diseases.

The centre, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, will provide state-of-the-art cartelization laboratory and other modern equipment for the diagnosis, treatment and management of various heart diseases and strokes in the northern sector of the country.

Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, Chief Executive Officer of KATH, who made this known said the establishment of the centre, would not only support timely treatment and management of cardiac conditions, but would also change the way of treating heart diseases and strokes at the facility.

He was speaking at the consultative forum organized by KATH for its management, consultants, and senior specialists in Kumasi.

The forum, which was on the theme “70 years of impacting lives: the role of quality in the pursuit of excellence”, aimed at creating the platform for management to engage the consultants and senior specialists to share ideas on how to position the second largest referral health facility to provide quality healthcare delivery to its clients.

Dr Baidoo pointed out that, after 70 years of its operations, quality service delivery had become imperative in the operations of the facility.

The role of consultants and senior officers in providing quality healthcare delivery at the hospital could not be emphasized.

Quality service delivery should be the cornerstone of the operations of the hospital.

He said a number of steps were being taken to address some of the challenges impeding quality healthcare delivery at the hospital.

They include the reviewing of the operation procedures and systems, improve manpower training, upgrade and expand infrastructure and pursuit of strategic partnerships.

Efforts are also underway to improve the logistical situation at the facility.

Dr Baidoo said some personnel were already undergoing training to man the cardiology intervention centre and called on the consultants and senior officers to support the quality healthcare delivery agenda to ensure that the hospital attained the goal of becoming a centre of excellence.

Professor Akwasi Antwi Kusi, a member of the KATH board, said quality in healthcare delivery included accessibility, timely treatment and affordable service delivery.

He commended the management of the hospital for emphasizing quality in its service delivery agenda.

GNA