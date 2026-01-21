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V/R: Emergency shutdown at Kpeve Headworks to disrupt water supply in Ho  

  Wed, 21 Jan 2026
Social News V/R: Emergency shutdown atKpeveHeadworks to disrupt water supply in Ho
WED, 21 JAN 2026

Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Volta Region, has announced an emergency shutdown of the Kpeve Headworks on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 0500 hours to repair a major leak on the raw water transmission line.

The shutdown will temporarily disrupt supply to Ho Township, Kpeve, Peki and surrounding communities. GWL said production and distribution will resume immediately after repairs and advised residents to store water.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience. However, GNA observed that some Ho areas, including SSNIT Flats, have had no water for about 10 days, prompting public frustration.

GNA

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