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KMA Mayor supports Dagomba Line fire victims

  Wed, 21 Jan 2026
Social News KMA Mayor supportsDagombaLine fire victims
WED, 21 JAN 2026

Mr Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, has visited Dagomba Line, a suburb of Kumasi, where a fire gutted buildings, wooden structures, and other properties worth thousands of cedis on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The Mayor was accompanied by the Metro Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr Godwin Dela Larho, and other officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

He donated 250 bags of 20kg rice, 100 student-size mattresses, 10 mini bags of maize, 50 mosquito nets, 100 buckets, and 100 basins.

Other items included 100 plastic bowls, 100 plastic cups, 100 plastic plates, and four bales of second-hand clothes.

Consoling the victims for their loss, Mr Ofori-Agyeman Boadi expressed sympathy and assured them of the Assembly’s commitment to stand with them in their current predicament.

He appealed to residents to work closely with the Assemblyman and relevant authorities to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents, emphasising the need for cooperation, vigilance, and adherence to safety practices.

The Mayor also directed the Metro NADMO office to educate residents on fire prevention measures, safety awareness, and emergency response to help avert future fire outbreaks.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, Mr Daniel Otuo Acheampong, the Assembly Member for the area, expressed gratitude to the Mayor and KMA authorities for coming to their aid and assured that the items would be distributed to the victims.

GNA

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