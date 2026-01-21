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Security service recruitment: Those indulging in fraud being arrested — Interior Minister

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak
WED, 21 JAN 2026
Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has cautioned that individuals involved in fraudulent recruitment activities into the country’s security services are being identified and arrested.

He said the government has intensified monitoring to protect applicants and safeguard the integrity of the process.

This follows reports of fraudsters demanding money from applicants with promises of recruitment slots, medical clearance or progression to the next stage of the enlistment process.

Some applicants have also reported receiving unsolicited messages requesting payments outside the official recruitment system.

Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday, January 21, the minister said security agencies are actively tracking such activities and have already made arrests.

“We did an arrest last week because we are monitoring, and we will continue to monitor those who think they can use cyberspace to deceive innocent applicants,” he said.

Mr. Muntaka stressed that all payments and official communication are done strictly through a centralised online portal, cautioning applicants to ignore any external demands.

“Every payment is through the system, and applicants can check the status of their application themselves, so nobody should deceive you to make any payment outside the official portal,” he added.

The minister assured applicants of a transparent process from start to finish and urged them to cooperate fully with security heads while reporting any suspicious activity.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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