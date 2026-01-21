No justification for cement price increases — Trade Minister

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has assured the public that the price of cement will not increase, dismissing claims of an impending hike.

According to the minister, current economic conditions, including a stable cedi and low inflation, do not support any upward adjustment in cement prices.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, January 21, she said her ministry has been engaging key players in the cement industry to ensure price stability and improved product quality.

“I have already engaged the players in the cement industry, and the latest engagement was on Monday, focusing on improving quality and price stability,” she said.

“Where the dollar is now, prices must be stable, and I am happy to reiterate that the prices of cement are not going to go up,” the minister noted.

Her assurance follows the Ghana Standards Authority’s (GSA) dismissal of reports suggesting that cement prices would increase by GHS6 on Monday, January 19.

The GSA described the circulating notice as false and misleading and urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Prof. George Agyei, the Authority said, “The notice circulating about a GHS6 price increment of cement is false.”

The GSA further clarified that the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee, which includes the Authority, has not issued any directive approving a price hike.