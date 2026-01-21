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Asafo-Adjei Ayeh’s call for Ablakwa’s removal just to settle personal scores — Solomon Owusu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Asafo-Adjei Ayeh’s call for Ablakwa’s removal just to settle personal scores — Solomon Owusu
WED, 21 JAN 2026

The Director of Communications for the United Party (UP), Solomon Owusu, has accused the Minority in Parliament of pursuing personal interests in its call for the removal of Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The Minority has claimed the Foreign Affairs Ministry overstepped its bounds by issuing what it described as a strong-worded statement against the United States, which it says contributed to Ghana’s recent inclusion in a US visa ban.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, January 20, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, argued that the minister’s actions had negatively affected Ghana’s diplomatic interests and called for his removal.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day on Wednesday, January 21, Mr. Owusu said the call was driven by personal grievances rather than national interest.

“This press conference is not about Ghana’s foreign policy. It is about a personal issue Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh has with the Foreign Affairs Minister,” he said.

Mr. Owusu alleged that the NPP MP was unhappy over his withdrawal from Ghana’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly last year, a decision he claimed informed the Minority’s posture.

“He was even at the airport when he was told his ticket had been withdrawn, and that is the real reason behind this so-called call for Ablakwa’s removal,” Mr. Owusu claimed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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