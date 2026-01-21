Accept our attestation letters; they are valid documents — NSA urges organizations

The National Service Authority (NSA) has urged public and private institutions to accept attestation letters issued to national service personnel as valid official documents.

The call follows reports that some organisations reject the letters, especially where personnel are yet to receive their national service certificates or have misplaced them.

The Authority says the practice is unfair and inconsistent with its operational procedures.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, January 21, and signed by NSA Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh, the authority explained that attestation letters are issued only after thorough verification of a service person’s eligibility and status.

“An NSA-issued attestation letter therefore serves as an official confirmation of an NSP national service status and is issued in line with the Authority’s mandate to administer, regulate, and manage national service in Ghana,” the statement said in part.

The Authority stressed that the letters are meant to temporarily serve the same purpose as the national service certificate when the certificate is unavailable.

“NSA attestations are valid official documents, issued only after due verification, and must be fully recognised by all organisations,” the statement noted.

The NSA encouraged institutions that require further clarification to contact the Authority through its official channels for verification.