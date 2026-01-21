ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Does Minority NPP want Ghana to become a doormat for Donald Trump? — Kwesi Pratt fumes

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Does Minority NPP want Ghana to become a doormat for Donald Trump? — Kwesi Pratt fumes
WED, 21 JAN 2026

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has strongly criticised the Minority caucus in Parliament over claims that Ghana erred by condemning the United States over the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The Minority has accused the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of overstepping its bounds by issuing what it described as a strong-worded statement against the US, which it claims contributed to Ghana’s recent inclusion in a US visa ban.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, January 20, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, called for the removal of Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, arguing that his actions had negatively affected Ghana’s diplomatic interests.

Reacting on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, Mr. Pratt described the Minority’s position as reckless, uninformed and contrary to Ghana’s foreign policy tradition.

“What kind of minority wants Ghana to become a doormat for Donald Trump? I am so disgusted by this press conference,” he said.

Mr. Pratt questioned why the Minority expected Ghana to distance itself from positions taken by the AU and other international actors, suggesting the caucus was advocating subservience rather than principled diplomacy.

“The African Union issued a statement in clear language that what the Trump administration had done was in violation of international law, and Ghana’s statement was not different from that,” the journalist added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

27 minutes ago

NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust NACOC intercepts GHS5million tablets of Tapentadol in major drug bust

43 minutes ago

Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm Oti Region: Police arrest two over alleged illegal possession of firearm

1 hour ago

Victor Smith engages Boeing on rebirth of Ghana Airways Victor Smith engages Boeing on rebirth of Ghana Airways

4 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

4 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

4 hours ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

4 hours ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

5 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

5 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

5 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line