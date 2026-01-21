Does Minority NPP want Ghana to become a doormat for Donald Trump? — Kwesi Pratt fumes

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has strongly criticised the Minority caucus in Parliament over claims that Ghana erred by condemning the United States over the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The Minority has accused the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of overstepping its bounds by issuing what it described as a strong-worded statement against the US, which it claims contributed to Ghana’s recent inclusion in a US visa ban.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, January 20, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, called for the removal of Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, arguing that his actions had negatively affected Ghana’s diplomatic interests.

Reacting on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, Mr. Pratt described the Minority’s position as reckless, uninformed and contrary to Ghana’s foreign policy tradition.

“What kind of minority wants Ghana to become a doormat for Donald Trump? I am so disgusted by this press conference,” he said.

Mr. Pratt questioned why the Minority expected Ghana to distance itself from positions taken by the AU and other international actors, suggesting the caucus was advocating subservience rather than principled diplomacy.

“The African Union issued a statement in clear language that what the Trump administration had done was in violation of international law, and Ghana’s statement was not different from that,” the journalist added.